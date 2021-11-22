ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Unite The Right Trial: Jury deliberations continue as trial enters fourth week

By Seema Iyer, Esq.
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Before the jury of twelve began deliberations on Friday one juror, a white man, asked to be excused because his two children had been exposed to covid and had to quarantine. This juror informed the Court that he had heightened risk because he was not vaccinated. His good cause excusal visibly upset defendant Chris Cantwell who referred to the man as “my juror.”

The jury deliberated all day Friday and most notably requested the transcript of defendant Matthew Parrott. On Monday the parties agreed to inform the jury they could not have the transcript but could have readback of Parrott’s testimony. The jury also asked if ‘words mean violence’ and the parties agreed to respond by directing them to re-read the jury instruction on the First Amendment which explains that advocacy of the use of force is protected speech but violations of the law are not.

The jury then asked, on Monday, if they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the first three claims (1-3) would they have to consider the other three claims (4-6). The judge replied in the affirmative.

Jury deliberations resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

