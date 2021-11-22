ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Harriet Tubman

Tubman lantern lights the way to Auburn historic attractions

You’ve heard of Finger Lakes wine trails, the Cheese Trail, maybe the Sweet Treats Trail. The newest Finger Lakes trail is guided by Harriet Tubman’s lantern. It’s Harriet’s Lantern Trail. The Citizen reports the trail uses QR codes to guide the way ...

OUR FINGER LAKES HISTORY: Harriet Tubman & her life in Auburn, NY (podcast)

This edition of Our Finger Lakes History deals with one of the giants of American history, Harriet Tubman, with an emphasis on the last 50 years of her life spent living in Auburn, NY. Seneca County Historian Walter Gable tells of the ...

