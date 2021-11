To find anything close to America’s 2021 shipping industry woes, Bob Freed has to reach back to 9/11. In 34 years in the trucking business, that was the only other period Freed can remember when transportation companies saw a national slowdown of freight. But that lull, sparked by acute uncertainty around subsequent attacks, lasted only about a month, Freed recalls. Today’s supply chain slowdown will soon be entering its third year.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO