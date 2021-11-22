Stocks Close Monday at Session Lows

Gold markets got absolutely hammered on Monday to reach down towards the 50-day EMA at the $1807 level. This is a market that suddenly finds itself on the back foot, and it could have perhaps been exacerbated by Jerome Powell being renominated for the position of chairman. After all, if the Federal Reserve now looks likely to continue the tapering process, that should continue to bring the value of the US dollar higher. Interest rates will continue to rise as a result, and that weighs upon gold in general.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO