Stocks Close Monday at Session Lows

cheddar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks began the week closing at session lows on a day when bond yields...

cheddar.com

The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
Jerome Powell
Bryan Lee
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
New York Post

Dow tanks 900 points on COVID concerns, worst one-day drop of the year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked more than 900 points Friday in a holiday-shortened trading day after the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa jilted investors around the world. The Dow fell as much as 1,000 points at one point, but finished the day down some...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 9.71% to $3.79 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 159.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
investorsobserver.com

Lows Outpace Highs Monday; Stocks Mixed to Start Week

During trading Monday, 171 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 241 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 0.32% so far today while the Dow is up 0.63%, the Nasdaq is down 0.52%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.34%. Markets are mixed late...
The Motley Fool

Why Technology Stocks Plunged on Monday

President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second term, which sent interest rates higher. Higher interest rates generally mean growth stocks trade lower. High-growth technology stocks are having a terrible day on Monday with, some down over 20%. President Joe Biden announced he will nominate Jerome Powell for his second term as chair of the Federal Reserve and some parts of the market are reacting extremely quickly.
Street.Com

Not Many Stocks Should Make New Lows

The question of the day seems to be if this is what it was like in 1999-2000. The truth is it was worse. This divergence, where Nasdaq goes up every day and everything else goes down has been going on for a few weeks. In 1999-2000 it went on for nearly two years.
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Collapsed During Monday Session

Gold markets got absolutely hammered on Monday to reach down towards the 50-day EMA at the $1807 level. This is a market that suddenly finds itself on the back foot, and it could have perhaps been exacerbated by Jerome Powell being renominated for the position of chairman. After all, if the Federal Reserve now looks likely to continue the tapering process, that should continue to bring the value of the US dollar higher. Interest rates will continue to rise as a result, and that weighs upon gold in general.
The Motley Fool

Why Peloton Stock Dipped on Monday

Peloton stock is down 6% on Monday and down over 50% in the last month. The company reduced its subscriber and sales guidance for its upcoming fiscal year. Management also announced a common stock offering to raise capital. What happened. Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) took a tumble Monday morning, with...
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock increased by 13.9% to $1.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares moved upwards by 10.07% to $16.5. The market value of their outstanding...
stockxpo.com

3 Stocks With Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratios

CRTO, Financial), a developer of customized advertisements for online retailers in France and internationally. Criteo SA has a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.47, which results from Monday’s closing price of $42.13 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $2.91 for the next full fiscal year.
