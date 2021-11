Luka Doncic was unable to suit up for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday as the Mavs suffered a 112-104 against the Phoenix Suns. Dallas will be back in action on Sunday in a highly-anticipated match against the Los Angeles Clippers and at this point, Doncic’s playing status is still up in the air. According to […] The post Luka Doncic’s playing status for Sunday vs. Clippers, per Mavs coach Jason Kidd appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO