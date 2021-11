Taty Castellanos sits down and looks to get relaxed. He won’t be moving for a while. As the striker readjusts, there’s a faint buzz in the air. It’s coming from a tattoo gun. The striker is reaffirming his love for Argentina via ink and skin – with the words to his country’s national anthem etched into his shin. It’s also a chance to reflect upon a journey that has taken him to several different countries and the receipt of the 2021 MLS Golden Boot.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO