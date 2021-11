Mike Harley had a career unlike any other and now he’ll go down in Miami Hurricanes history after catching more passes than anyone else in the history of the program. With his fifth catch in the first quarter Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils, Harley passed Reggie Wayne for the most career catches in Miami history. Across his five seasons in South Florida, Harley went from a seldom-used freshman in 2017 to an unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver last year and now he’s a key cog in a record-setting offense for the Hurricanes.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO