Odell Beckham Jr. has had a stellar career. The three-time Pro Bowl star made his career in New York with the Giants, and spent three years at Cleveland, before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams this season. Besides his new home, recent news reports have emerged that OBJ and his girlfriend are expecting their first child. Tack on another milestone for the Rams receiver this week, as he announced on Twitter today that he is taking his salary in Bitcoin.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO