Michigan State basketball opened the Battle 4 Atlantis with a clutch two-point win over an unbeaten Loyola Chicago team led by former assistant Drew Valentine. With the win, the Spartans got to sit back and watch as their next opponent would be playing in the following game as UConn took on Auburn. The winner of that game would head to the semifinals to play the Spartans and the Huskies held on to win in double overtime, scoring 115 points along the way.

