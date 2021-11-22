ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Chill For Now. Temperatures Moderate

By Joe Calhoun
WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front that brought rain to the Susquehanna Valley early Monday is ushering in some more cold air. We'll drop...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Rain To Snow This Evening, Cold Wind Tomorrow

Rain transitions into snow this evening. Areas inside of I-495 will see a coating in grassy areas. It’s not cold enough to see accumulation on roads. Higher elevations in Worcester County could see up to 1″ of snow, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire will likely see 1-2″ of snow. It is possible that back roads in these areas see a quick coating of snow. A gusty wind will also develop tonight, so visibility could drop with snow showers around.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Sun Clouds
KFDM-TV

Snow, rain, wildfires: Severe weather impacting several parts of the country

WASHINGTON (SBG)- We're 48 hours from what's projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, and tonight, people coast-to-coast are preparing for potential disruptions. In the Pacific Northwest, a major rain system is forming. Western Washington is already under a flood watch with forecasters projecting at...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Sunshine Then Clouds Return, Tracking Light Snow Showers Tonight

Early morning clouds fade, allowing for brighter skies before they return late afternoon. Take advantage of the quiet weather to shop or put-up holiday lights. Gusty winds diminish become light to calm by evening. Highs are chilly near 40 degrees. Scattered light snow showers develop tonight, as early as 9PM in our western counties, as a warm front lifts into the area. They spread east overnight. Minor accumulations of about 0.5" north of the turnpike possible. Mifflin and Juniata Counties may see accumulations higher than 0.5" but less than 1.0". Elsewhere, light coating on grassy areas possible by morning. Overnight, lows drop to near freezing. Cold front comes through Sunday, keeping the threat for rain, and/or snow showers around later in the day. Highs are in the lower to middle 40s. Monday the winds kick up again becoming gusty. Highs are in the lower 40s but it will feel more like the 30s. Sunshine mixes with plenty of clouds too. Tuesday, a shortwave brings snow flurries late day. Highs are in the lower 40s. It is a quiet day with high pressure nosing across the area for the first day of December. Readings top out near the middle 40s. Milder temperatures return Thursday and Friday, under partly sunny skies, with highs back in the 50s. Next storm system brings rain showers Saturday, then rain and/or snow showers Sunday. Temperatures trend colder from the lower 50s to the lower 40s by the second half of the weekend. We'll be watching next weekend's storm system. Timing, temperatures and track will play a key role on when, or if, we see rain changing over to snow.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAFB

Bone-chilling start to Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have a light freeze up in McComb this morning, with Baton Rouge starting with temperatures in the mid 30s. There were also a few areas of frost this morning. For the rest of the day, we’ll remain mostly cloudy with cool highs only in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Connecticut

Chilly Today with Snow Showers Late Tonight

Winds will continue to be quite breezy as we head throughout the day, which will result in chilly wind chill values. Wind chill values throughout the day will remain in the upper 20s and 30s. Skies will remain mainly sunny today though changes are on the way for later tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy