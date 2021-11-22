A Chill For Now. Temperatures Moderate

Early morning clouds fade, allowing for brighter skies before they return late afternoon. Take advantage of the quiet weather to shop or put-up holiday lights. Gusty winds diminish become light to calm by evening. Highs are chilly near 40 degrees. Scattered light snow showers develop tonight, as early as 9PM in our western counties, as a warm front lifts into the area. They spread east overnight. Minor accumulations of about 0.5" north of the turnpike possible. Mifflin and Juniata Counties may see accumulations higher than 0.5" but less than 1.0". Elsewhere, light coating on grassy areas possible by morning. Overnight, lows drop to near freezing. Cold front comes through Sunday, keeping the threat for rain, and/or snow showers around later in the day. Highs are in the lower to middle 40s. Monday the winds kick up again becoming gusty. Highs are in the lower 40s but it will feel more like the 30s. Sunshine mixes with plenty of clouds too. Tuesday, a shortwave brings snow flurries late day. Highs are in the lower 40s. It is a quiet day with high pressure nosing across the area for the first day of December. Readings top out near the middle 40s. Milder temperatures return Thursday and Friday, under partly sunny skies, with highs back in the 50s. Next storm system brings rain showers Saturday, then rain and/or snow showers Sunday. Temperatures trend colder from the lower 50s to the lower 40s by the second half of the weekend. We'll be watching next weekend's storm system. Timing, temperatures and track will play a key role on when, or if, we see rain changing over to snow.
