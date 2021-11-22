ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Arrested, 3,000 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized After Illegal Growing Operation Found In Sylmar Warehouse

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of running a massive, illegal marijuana manufacturing facility in the Sylmar area.

(credit: LAPD)

The LAPD Mission Division’s Narcotics Enforcement Detail served a search warrant last Thursday on the Gladstone Avenue warehouse, near Arroyo Street, and found a major marijuana grow operation. More than 3,000 pounds of marijuana, two rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and over $30,000 in cash were seized from the warehouse, and eight people were arrested for unlawful cannabis manufacturing violations.

Citizen complaints had tipped narcotics investigators to the illegal marijuana operation in the warehouse, which was part of an industrial park that included a large mail facility, a movie studio warehouse, a cookie manufacturing business, and a legal cannabis retail facility, according to the LAPD.

Due to the illegal nature of the operation, investigators discovered several code violations at the warehouse, including dangerous wiring, a gas leak, and hazardous fumes leaking from a large diesel generator. LAPD officials say the conditions at the warehouse could have easily caused an explosion and fire at the location.

Representatives from the LA Fire Department, the city’s Building & Safety Department, and LADWP were on hand to assist during the raid. All power and gas services to the warehouse were cut off in order to protect the public, police said.

Comments / 114

Steven Hill
4d ago

Only reason this is illegal is because government ain't getting paid. Government not far different from the mafia back in the day. Just organized crime backed by our tax dollars. Gotta love it!

Reply(2)
57
Kurtis Baylor
4d ago

It's legal, you need to stand down and use your resources to get that dam fentanyl off the streets, ok 🆗 thanks!

Reply(11)
69
Mark Hower
4d ago

Another monumental waste of law enforcement resources. what about human trafficking? no that's too much work. 🤔

Reply(1)
52
 

