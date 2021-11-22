‘House Of Gucci’: Review

Inside the life of Kathryn, locked into a fixed position due to ALS but never static. Dirs: Noah Arjomand, Adam Isenberg, Senem Tuzen. US/Spain/Turkey. 2021. 74mins. While there are many documentaries devoted to exploring the lives of those with physical and mental ailments, few are able to fully immerse the viewer in the way of Eat Your Catfish, a remarkable documentary which follows several months in the life of ALS sufferer Kathryn, who is fully paralysed and can only communicate by moving her eyes to letters on a special keyboard. Filmmakers Noah Arjomand (who is Kathryn’s son), Adam Isenberg and Senem Tuzen have kept the set-up simple, mounting a camera to the back of Kathryn’s wheelchair in her New York apartment so that we see everything from her point of view; regular joys, frequent frustrations and the despair she feels at being trapped inside herself.

