‘House Of Gucci’: Review

By Fionnuala Halligan
Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruth is stranger than fiction in Ridley Scott’s high-heeled step into the murderous world of Italian luxury goods. Dir. Ridley Scott. US. 2021. 157 minutes. Ridley Scott switches tack abruptly from the masculine medieval machinations of The Last Duel – which only premiered at Venice – to a far stranger place...

www.screendaily.com

Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marietta Daily Journal

Movie review: Lady Gaga gives fascinating portrait of a woman scorned in 'House of Gucci'

What’s in a name? For most, “Gucci” is a signifier of luxury and opulence. For the characters in Ridley Scott’s sprawling pop epic “House of Gucci,” it’s both a blessing and a burden. For the sizzling black widow at the center of this unbelievable true story, Patrizia Reggiani, played by a powerfully possessed Lady Gaga, the Gucci name is a golden opportunity that she twists into a blackened curse.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

House of Gucci Reviews: What Critics are Saying About Ridley Scott’s Latest

This year, audiences have been blessed with not one but two films from one of the industry’s most legendary and acclaimed directors, Ridley Scott. Scott received high praise from critics and casual moviegoers alike earlier this year for his work on The Last Duel. However, his latest, House of Gucci, appears to have a much more divided response from critics in their early reviews.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Screendaily

‘The Beatles: Get Back’: TV Review

Peter Jackson presents a detailed reworking of The Beatles’ 1969 Get Back studio sessions. Dir. Peter Jackson (2021); Michael Lindsay-Hogg (1969). US/NZ, 468 minutes. (Episode 1: 157 mins. Episode 2: 173 mins. Episode 3: 138 mins.) It’s rare to gasp in the first few moments of any film, let alone...
MUSIC
imdb.com

‘House of Gucci’ Review: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Rule in Ridley Scott’s Transfixing Fashion Tabloid ‘Godfather’

“House of Gucci” has a transfixing backstabbing allure. It may be a drama about a crazy rich Euro chic Old World fashion dynasty, with a cast dominated by American actors scheming and emoting in gaudy Italian accents, but that doesn’t mean it’s some operatic piece of high camp. Based on the trailer, a lot of people apparently thought that’s just what it was going to be, yet trailers can be deceiving. There are moments in “House of Gucci” that will make your jaw drop, and moments you’ll laugh at the sheer audacity of what you’re seeing, but just because the characters in a drama behave in an over-the-top shameless manner doesn’t mean that the film that’s observing them is over-the-top.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Screendaily

‘Eat Your Catfish’: IDFA Review

Inside the life of Kathryn, locked into a fixed position due to ALS but never static. Dirs: Noah Arjomand, Adam Isenberg, Senem Tuzen. US/Spain/Turkey. 2021. 74mins. While there are many documentaries devoted to exploring the lives of those with physical and mental ailments, few are able to fully immerse the viewer in the way of Eat Your Catfish, a remarkable documentary which follows several months in the life of ALS sufferer Kathryn, who is fully paralysed and can only communicate by moving her eyes to letters on a special keyboard. Filmmakers Noah Arjomand (who is Kathryn’s son), Adam Isenberg and Senem Tuzen have kept the set-up simple, mounting a camera to the back of Kathryn’s wheelchair in her New York apartment so that we see everything from her point of view; regular joys, frequent frustrations and the despair she feels at being trapped inside herself.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: An Epic yet Shallow Production, House of Gucci Handily Captures the Era—and the Family Dysfunction

It’s either a crime drama, a comedic commentary about the filthy rich, or an anarchic takedown of the ruling classes by the working class. Or a bloated combination of the three. However you ingest director Ridley Scott’s second film of the year (after The Last Duel), House of Gucci, there are likely going to be actors you love and ones you loathe, as well as an overwhelming sensation that the movie will never end.
MOVIES
EW.com

House of Gucci review: Ridley Scott's starry melodrama is both too much and not enough

Coco Chanel once famously said to look in the mirror before leaving the house and take one thing off. But Gucci is not Chanel, and Ridley Scott is not a man built for minimalism: His House does pretty much everything to the max, a chaotic bellissimo romp of a movie so stuffed with oversized characters and telenovela twists that it feels less like a biopic than a duty-free Dynasty.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
arcamax.com

'House of Gucci' review: High fashion, low cunning in a medium-stakes drama starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver

Director Ridley Scott loves pretty things. He loves the way a fastidiously composed shot catches the light off the gleaming surface of something hideously expensive. (He’s made a few commercials in his career.) He loves the way an actor’s face, or an alien’s, cuts through a gorgeous shadow. And he loves the extremes to which humans, both real and imagined or docudramatically somewhere in between, will go to make those pretty things their own.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
worldofreel.com

‘House of Gucci’: Bizarre Italian Soap Opera Elevated By Stellar Supporting Performances [Review]

In Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” you sometimes wonder what kind of movie Ridley Scott was going for. Lady Gaga plays real-life murderer Patrizia Regianni, married to Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), heir to the Gucci fortune. She’s a gold digger, he’s a naive romantic. When Patrizia meets the Gucci family is when the all hell breaks loose.
MOVIES
Variety

Behind Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation With Her Makeup and Hair Team

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras are the masterminds behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic looks. From the bubblegum pink “Rain on Me” wig and alienesque design to the “The Color of the Pomegranates”-inspired creations for Gaga’s “911” music video, Tanno and Aspiras have been working in tandem at the Haus of Gaga (the name Gaga uses to describe her creative team) for years. But “House of Gucci,” in theaters now, provided them their biggest challenge yet — they needed to strip away the public persona of Gaga and have audiences only see Patrizia Reggiani. Director Ridley Scott...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Review: Lady Gaga owns stylish and satirical 'House of Gucci' with high-heeled star swagger

Lady Gaga again owns the big screen in the true-life drama “House of Gucci,” though this time it’s not a pop star that’s born but instead one of soapy greatness. Like Joan Collins and Susan Lucci before her, Gaga’s a one-woman showcase of cunning delight in the star-studded “Gucci” (★★★ out of four; rated R; in theaters Wednesday), which follows love, rampant betrayal and a brazen murder plot through three decades of the iconic fashion house. One can totally take director Ridley Scott’s satire and everyone in it seriously, though it’s way more enjoyable to sit back and let the couture camp wash over you.
CELEBRITIES

