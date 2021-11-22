ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Faith Leaders Call On Newark Residents To Be Vigilant In Face Of Recent Spike In Shootings

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349WVj_0d4Is0qq00

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in New Jersey’s largest city are still reeling after a recent rash of gun violence .

Police have increased patrols, but residents are being urged to do their part, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

On the steps of Newark City Hall, faith leaders prayed and issued a call to action.

“When they leave here they’re going to speak to some young people. When they leave here, they are going to go to somebody’s house that might have been shot, or somebody’s funeral. So, they put their work in,” said Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree of the Newark Interfaith Alliance.

Residents remain shaken following five separate shootings just hours apart last week that left three people dead, including two 17-year-olds .

Dawn Haynes of Brick City Collective is part of a city-sponsored effort to flood the affected communities with resources.

“We’re able to come up with strategies and ideas on how to think about how do we have a hand-off of referrals … not just reaching the child that is affected but her parents or his parents,” Haynes said.

In response to the violence, police stepped up patrols in what they call hot-spot neighborhoods, making seven arrests not connected to the shootings and seizing drugs and illegal weapons.

In an open letter, Mayor Ras Baraka described the shootings as “one of the worst nights of violence” during his tenure and called on residents to do their part.

“We all have to get involved and some of us have to start with our own living room, our own bedroom, start with the kids in our own household,” Baraka said.

Leaders stressed the violence is a symptom of long-standing social issues that have to finally be confronted.

“Violence is not a Newark problem; it’s an American problem,” one person said, adding law enforcement can’t do it alone.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Landlord-Tenant Dispute Suspected In Canarsie Fire That Seriously Injured 2

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials are investigating a case of alleged arson in Brooklyn that left a young woman with severe burns and smoke injuries. They say an angry tenant may have started the fire. The NYPD said 27-year-old Melbourne Green was arrested. They believe he was involved in a ongoing dispute with the landlord, and purposely set the house ablaze, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. A door completely burned to a shell, along with piles of debris, were visible on the second-floor landing after fire ripped through the two-story unit in Canarsie. Kyhna Davis said she lives on the first floor and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suspect Charlie Vasquez, 23, Charged In Shooting That Injured 2 NYPD Officers In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting that sent a pair of NYPD officers to the hospital. Charlie Vasquez, 23, also faces assault and firearm charges after he allegedly opened fire on Officer Robert Holmes and a female officer on Nov. 24 in the Belmont section. The cops were sent to Beaumont Avenue and East 187th Street just after 8 p.m. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said they arrived and encountered the suspect sitting on the front stoop of the building. “As the male officer opens the front gate, he’s speaking to the individual and he immediately says, ‘Can you take your hands out of your pockets?’ As he takes a step towards him, the individual stands up, the gun comes out, and the shots are fired,” Shea said. “It all happens within a second.” Police said Vasquez fired four shots and the female officer fired five. She was struck twice in the arm and her partner, Holmes, was hit in the chest. Holmes was released from the hospital Friday. The female officer was released Thursday morning. Vasquez was taken into custody the night of the shooting and was also in the hospital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Robert Holmes, Wounded In Shooting On Thanksgiving Eve, Leaves Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Robert Holmes, who was wounded along with another officer in a shooting in the Bronx earlier this week, was released from the hospital on Friday afternoon. An eight-year veteran of the force, Holmes received a round of applause from fellow officers as he left Saint Barnabus Hospital. Holmes was shot in the armpit while wrestling an armed suspect to the ground on Wednesday night in the Belmont section of the borough. A female officer and the suspect were also shot. The female officer was released from the hospital on Thursday morning. All are expected to recover.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Following Attacks On Kids, Families Warn Of Dangerous Dogs In Edison, N.J.

EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two frightening attacks by dogs in New Jersey have left families shaken, and one of the incidents was caught on camera. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to the victims and their families on Wednesday. Surveillance video taken from across the street from Swales Park in Edison shows 13-year-old Landen Cruz dodging two dogs, sprinting away, and then falling to the ground as one dog bites his leg. “When he came in the house he was completely in shock. He fell to the floor,” said Landen’s mother, Jalene Cruz. “He fractured his wrist. He said that he didn’t hurt his head,...
EDISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Police: Young Firefighter Dies In Fire In His Own Westchester County Home

THORNWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tragic fire on Thanksgiving morning took the life of a young firefighter in Westchester County. Police said 26-year-old Sean Carroll died after flames broke out in the basement of his home in Thornwood. The incident happened just before 5 a.m., as Carroll was sleeping in the basement. Firefighters from his own fire department in Thornwood responded to the scene, but Carroll could not be saved. However, firefighters did rescue two of his family members. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

6 Firefighters Hurt Battling Raging Fire At Williamsburg Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six firefighters were injured battling a four-alarm blaze late Thursday night in Brooklyn. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on the top floor of a three-story apartment building on Devoe Street in Williamsburg. Citizen App video showed the flames shooting from the roof and windows. At one point, 40 units and 170 firefighters were battling the blaze. The FDNY said six firefighters were rushed to the hospital, but are all expected to be OK. There’s no word yet on the cause.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New Video Shows Suspected Gunman, Car Used To Flee Scene Of Deadly Bronx Double Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a gunman and the black car allegedly used to flee the scene after a double shooting that killed a 32-year-old father in the Bronx. Jonathan Pena, 32, died at the hospital after he and another man, 46, were shot on Nov. 13 in the Mount Eden section. Search for suspect (Credit: NYPD) According to police, three men with guns drawn approached the two and stole Pena’s chain. When the two tried to run away, they were shot. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke with Pena’s family days later. “I have like so many questions as to why...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police Officer Struck By Vehicle In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near East 83rd Street and Foster Avenue in Canarsie. While patrolling, police spotted a car in a common driveway with two people inside. They ran the plate and discovered it was stolen. When officers tried to speak to the driver inside, they say he put the window up and sped off, hitting an officer and eventually hitting a fence. The officer suffered a broken ankle and a leg injury. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ras Baraka
CBS New York

2 NYPD Officers Shot In The Bronx, Suspect In Custody

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers were shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect in the Bronx on Wednesday. Both officers are expected to survive. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, the incident started with a 911 call to report a man with a gun. The two cops were sent to Beaumont Avenue and East 187th Street in the Belmont section just after 8 p.m. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says when they arrived, they encountered the suspect sitting on the front stoop of the building. When one officer told the suspect to take his hands out of his pockets, the suspect allegedly pulled out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

14-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To 2 BB Gun Attacks In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 14-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a pair of BB gun shootings in the Bronx. The first incident happened on Nov. 3. Surveillance video captured four suspects walking toward a fruit stand on White Plains Road. One of the suspects was seen shooting a 73-year-old worker with a BB gun. READ MORE: Suspects Wanted For Shooting Food Stand Worker, Subway Conductor With BB Gun In The Bronx Five days later, an MTA conductor was shot in the face at the 219th Street station. Both victims were treated for their injuries at local hospitals. The teenager has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Chief Of Department Rodney Harrison Retiring At End Of Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD announced Thursday its highest ranking uniformed police officer, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison, is retiring at the end of the year. In 2019, he made history as the first African American to become chief of detectives. Earlier this year, Harrison was promoted again and will end his 30-year career as chief of department. “Rodney has been not only a trusted advisor, and friend, but exactly the kind of innovative leader our city and our department has needed in these challenging times,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. “He has performed in every rank – from patrol officer, to undercover officer displaying tremendous valor, to Chief of Department – with knowledge, skill, integrity, and a great passion for our continuing mission to always protect life and property and to build lasting relationships with those we serve. We will miss him, but we wish him well.” His departure coincides with the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration. Mayor-elect Eric Adams is looking to replace the police commissioner, bringing a change in vision and leadership of the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Man In Wheelchair Beaten, Robbed By Group Of Suspects In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was beaten, robbed and dragged from his wheelchair early this month in the Bronx. The disturbing attack was caught on video around 2:30 a.m. on November 8 at the corner of East Tremont and Anthony avenues. Police said the 39-year-old victim got into an argument with a woman on the sidewalk, when she and three men started punching him in the head. (Credit: NYPD) Surveillance video shows one suspect pull the victim out of his wheelchair and continue to wail on him on the ground. Another suspect can be seen taking his backpack, containing his cellphone and $800. Police said the victim suffered pain to his head and body but refused medical attention. Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Gun Violence#Police#Brick City Collective#American
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Wants NYC Judges To Use Discretion When Considering Bail

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams wants judges to use discretion when considering bail. He was asked about bail reform and keeping the city safe Wednesday on “The View.” “You can’t have someone arrested with a gun on Monday and then out on the street on Tuesday. As the mayor, I appoint criminal court judges, and I am going to be extremely clear. You must make sure that those who are posing imminent threat to our city, they are not going to be placed back on my streets and back into my community,” Adams said. Adams says he would like for judges to utilize Kendra’s Law to compel people with severe mental illness to take medication and undergo psychiatric treatment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man Attacked With Metal Pipe On Way To Work In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man on his way to work was attacked with a metal pipe during a violent robbery earlier this month in Queens, police said Tuesday. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, surveillance video shows a man in a black hat holding what appears to be a metal pipe and threatening a 65-year-old man in a striped hoodie. Police said the suspect demanded the victim’s wallet. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly hit him over the head with the pipe. (Credit: NYPD) It happened on Nov. 11 around 6:30 a.m. at 142nd Street between 106th and 107th avenues. “I look, and I...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County Social Services Gift Drive Aims To Make Sure Older Kids, Teens Don’t Feel Left Out

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — During the holiday season, the mission for some is making sure every child has a gift to open. Finding toys for kids is easy, but older kids and teenagers may feel left out. Officials in Westchester County are making sure that doesn’t happen. The most popular toy drive gift is the stuffed animal for kids up to 7, but the Westchester Department of Social Services’ gift drive covers kids all the way to age 18. “We see people in the worst times of their life. I wanted one day where you got something from the county and social...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Suspect In Custody After 13-Year-Old Boy Shot On Way To School In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot as he was walking to school. Police say the gunman has been arrested. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on East 223rd Street near Paulding Avenue in the Williamsbridge section. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the boy was walking down the block when a man up on his porch was waving a gun around. He pulled the trigger once, and the boy was shot in the neck. “Actually I heard something like a gunshot but that was it,” said neighbor Sindrine Daly. Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the neck by a stranger on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

NYPD: Purse Thief Puts Woman In Headlock, Assaults Her At Herald Square Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say attacked and robbed a woman at the Herald Square subway station in Manhattan. It happened around 4 a.m. Monday on the F train platform. Police said the suspect put the 23-year-old victim in a headlock, threw her to the ground and forcibly touched her. (Credit: NYPD) He then took off with her purse, police said. Surveillance video shows him jumping the turnstile at the station. The woman was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brian Laundrie Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Family Attorney Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brian Laundrie died by suicide, his family’s attorney said Tuesday. Autopsy results show Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, Steve Bertolino said. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” he said in a statement. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.” BREAKING: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide.” Atty Steven Bertolino @CBSNewYork — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) November 23, 2021 Laundrie’s remains were discovered last month in a Florida nature preserve. He disappeared during a nationwide manhunt for his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Petito’s body was later found in Wyoming, and the coroner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation. Laundrie was described as a person of interest in the case. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Nov. 23, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

The Most Sought-After Hostess Gift This Thanksgiving? A Negative COVID Test

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Thanksgiving weekend, a negative COVID test has become a much sought-after hostess gift. At Mt. Carmel Pharmacy in the Bronx, CBS2’s Christina Fan found many guests getting their swabbing done. “Yes, people are testing. They are concerned. We had quite a few positives yesterday as well,” said Roger Paganelli, with Mt. Carmel Pharmacy. “If you are going to be around family that you haven’t seen, yes, it’s good to get it, to be honest. Because you haven’t seen them, you don’t know who they’ve been around,” Bronx resident Victoria Perez said. With millions of Americans still unvaccinated and a...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night on Staten Island. Police said a 2020 Dodge Challenger slammed into a wall at Wagner High School and overturned just after 11:30 p.m. on Manor Road. There was no damage to the school, but the car burst into flames. Police said the driver appeared to be traveling at a high-rate of speed and swerving before he lost control. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner is working to identify the driver, and the NYPD is investigating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy