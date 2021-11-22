ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Report: Federal release of migrants in McAllen drops; hundreds still quarantined for COVID-19

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
 4 days ago

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Department of Homeland Security is releasing fewer than 300 migrants per day currently, far lower than in July when upwards of 2,000 migrants — mostly families — were being released daily in the South Texas town of McAllen, according to the city’s latest Emergency Management Report .

Between Nov. 4-10, the drop-off count ranged from 76 migrants to 262 per day, according to the report that is to be presented at a city council meeting on Monday night.

All migrants who are apprehended in the area and not remanded back to Mexico or to their homelands are dropped off by DHS officials at Anzalduas Park, in Mission, Texas, where they are tested for coronavirus before local officials allow them into the community.

The report said as of Nov. 12, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) was caring for 200 migrants quarantined at the park, which is located several miles away from downtown McAllen, and an additional 200 migrants quarantined elsewhere “throughout the area” and who were “awaiting medical clearance to depart,” according to the report.

The City of McAllen operates a tent facility to screen migrants for COVID-19 at Anzalduas Park in Mission, Texas. The nonprofit Catholic Charities of the RGV provides care for the migrants on site. (Photo by City of McAllen)

Not all individuals in quarantine have tested positive for the virus. If one family member does then the rest of the family is placed in quarantine as a preventative measure “even if some of those individuals had tested negative,” the report said.

10 GOP governors give Biden 10-point immigration plan to stop ‘chaos’ at the border

CCRGV operates the Humanitarian Respite Center, which is the region’s largest migrant center and is located in downtown McAllen across from the city’s bus station.

Migrants who show proof of a negative COVID-19 test are admitted into the Respite Center, where they receive free food, clothing, hygiene items, and help to make travel plans elsewhere in the country.

Migrants stand outside the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, on July 26, 2021, at a time when thousands of migrants entered the facility for help every day. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of CCRGV, on Monday told Border Report that currently, the center is receiving between 150 and 250 migrants daily.

That’s down significantly from a high of nearly 2,000 migrants released into downtown McAllen in late July and early August.

At that time, the Hidalgo County judge declared a local state of emergency to try to stem the flow of migrants being released.

Despite disaster declarations and Title 42, DHS continues filling migrant shelter in McAllen

Since February 18, 2021, federal officials have dropped off 132,081 migrants, with 12,541 of them testing positive for COVID-19 — an overall positivity rate of approximately 9.5%, the city’s report said.

Dropoffs of migrants by federal officials to the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, hit a high of nearly 2,000 per day in early August. (Graphic by the City of McAllen)

To date, the City of McAllen has spent $104,058 on migrant care expenditures. An additional $5.1 million has been paid by federal funds to care for the migrants in McAllen, according to Monday’s report.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

And although the numbers are decreasing, city officials remain alert that the situation could suddenly change.

“Discussions with local, state, federal, and private entities continue in relation to items which may cause increased drop-offs, and which could prompt the need for potential alternate sites to be used to house individuals awaiting northbound transportation, as well as on the potential for federal agencies to move some of these individuals to locations other than McAllen,” the report said.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@borderreport.com .

Donna Faye Wulf King
4d ago

If they can’t come in legally send them packing with what they came with. Don’t give them anything else.

Reply
4
Border Report

New law better protects federal officers abroad, holds accountable those who harm them

A new law allows the U.S. prosecution of foreign nationals who harm American federal officers who are stationed abroad, or south of the border. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act, brought in part due to the death of an agent who had been stationed on the border in South Texas.
LAREDO, TX
Border Report

Biden administration underreporting migrant apprehensions, former CBP boss says

"It’s important the American people understand what these new numbers say and what they don’t. They clearly show that the Biden border crisis is in full swing and remains historically catastrophic." Former Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan -- "When the numbers come out and say that migration is down, of course that affects the false and distorted narrative that the border is always in crisis and that the U.S. is being invaded.” Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights
DEL RIO, TX
Border Report

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

‘Remain in Mexico’ policy could restart in ‘coming weeks,’ DOJ officials tell federal court

The controversial Trump-era remain-in-Mexico policy -- which forced migrants to wait south of the border in Mexico during their immigration proceedings -- could begin again "within the coming weeks," according to a federal court brief filed this week by Justice Department officials. The four-page document filed Monday in Amarillo, Texas, said that the government of Mexico is close to accepting migrants who are sent back from the United States under the program, formally called Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP.
LAREDO, TX
Border Report

Beto O’Rourke to meet with education, health officials to kick off South Texas campaign swing

Texas Democratic gubernatorial hopeful and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke is touring the South Texas border Wednesday in his first visit to the region since he announced on Monday his bid to take on Gov. Greg Abbott. His is meeting with Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez who told Border Report he wanted to discuss the county's COVID-19 response strategy as it had been one of the hardest hit regions in the country in the summer of 2020.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

