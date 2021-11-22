ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Manchester Township Police Lieutenant Returns To Cooper University Hospital Following Months-Long COVID Battle

By Natasha Brown
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJpAJ_0d4Ir66z00

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A robust round of applause and heartfelt cheers for Sgt. Antonio Ellis. Ellis, a Manchester Township Police Officer, was among the most severe COVID-19 cases in New Jersey at the beginning of the health pandemic.

He returned to Cooper University Hospital with his wife to do something he wasn’t able to do when he left in May of 2020 — say thank you.

“Although I spent almost 45 days here at Cooper, most of it I spent in a coma, which means I didn’t have a chance to thank a lot of you when I left,” Ellis said.

The road to recovery has not been easy. It’s been a slow trek back to health and a sense of normalcy with doctors outlining just how sick Ellis had been during his lengthy stay at the hospital.

“It would be easy to focus on Sgt. Ellis’ 44 days here at Cooper, 37 of them attached to a ventilator, 16 of them requiring ECOM support, countless weeks. He spent nearly 91 days he spent away from his family,” a doctor said, “I’d rather not focus on illness. Today, we celebrate recovery.”

Flanked by doctor’s nurses and critical care team members, Ellis knows he’s one of the lucky COVID survivors. This staff is still in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, continuing to try to save lives every day.

Ellis has resumed his life on the police force. He’s been promoted to lieutenant. Now, appreciating life, in a whole new way.

This Thanksgiving holiday he will be giving thanks, with a deeper sense of gratitude to all who made this day possible.

“Please keep healthy. Enjoy the holidays,” Ellis said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

3 Former, Current Ewing Township Police Officers Charged With Violating Civil Rights Of A Minor

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Three current and former Ewing Township Police Department officers were indicted by a grand jury for their roles in assaulting a minor during an arrest in 2018, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Hong announced on Tuesday. Michael Delahanty, Matthew Przemieniecki and Justin Ubry were charged in a two-count indictment with deprivation of rights under color of law.  Delahanty, who’s now retired, and Przemieniecki were charged with a felony offense for deprivation rights for causing bodily injury, according to a release. Ubry was charged with a misdemeanor offense of deprivation of rights under color of law. The...
CBS Chicago

Person Hospitalized Following Shooting On I-290

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is hospitalized after being shot on I-290 Friday evening. Police said around 8:14 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting eastbound near South Harlem Avenue. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information was available. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400 or send an anonymous tip to ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Camden, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Naugatuck police lieutenant hit by fleeing car released from hospital

NAUGATUCK — A Naugatuck police lieutenant hit by a getaway car earlier this month was released from the hospital Friday, the department said. Lt. Mark Pettinicchi, a 19-year veteran of the Naugatuck Police Department, spent more than two weeks in Waterbury Hospital and underwent numerous complex surgeries, the police department said.
NAUGATUCK, CT
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Covid#Sgt#Ecom
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

LA firefighter who dropped his pants and wiped bottom with vaccine mandate letter being investigated

A firefighter in Los Angeles is under investigation for a “despicable” act after he dropped his pants and wiped his bottom with the letter he was provided to adhere to the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.A spokesperson of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) told local media outlets on Wednesday that the firefighter had “responded inappropriately” to the vaccine mandate letter and the matter is under investigation.On 18 November the LAFD member, whose name has not been revealed, was asked to comply with the vaccine mandate and handed over the document. In defiance, he wiped his bottom with it, leaving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Complex

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

An Indian man has been declared dead for the second time in a week. According to the Times of India, 40-year-old electrician Srikesh Kumar was hospitalized last Thursday after he was struck by a motorcycle in Moradabad. Kumar was said to be in critical condition when he was first transferred to a nearby private health facility with internal head injuries. Doctors reportedly determined they could not improve his condition, so they referred him to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AOL Corp

Woman killed in alleged road rage incident was the aggressor: Florida police

A Florida woman who was killed after an alleged road rage incident was the aggressor, police said. The incident happened over the weekend. Sara Nicole Morales, a 35-year-old Volusia County library assistant, was fatally shot after a confrontation following a hit-and-run crash in Orange City, about 30 miles north of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy