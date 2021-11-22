Home football weekends kick off early with Little Apple Pub Crawl Band

In Wildcat Land, game day starts on Friday.

Members of the Pride of Wildcat Land marching band spread out around Manhattan the night before every K-State home football game, playing spirit songs in local businesses to get fans excited to cheer on the Cats. Director of bands Frank Tracz said the Little Apple Pub Crawl Band is “good college kid fun” and a good way to get the community ready for a “Wildcat Victory.”

“It’s school spirit, it’s camaraderie, it’s loyalty, it’s K-State,” Tracz said.

He said the tradition started almost by accident. More than 20 years ago, during Tracz’s early years in the job, the K-State football team had lost some games they had been expected to win, he said, and morale had taken a hit.

“The community was down,” Tracz said.

He remembered a tradition from his days as a student at Ohio State University, when the band would go somewhere, play a song and run out. K-State was scheduled to play an opponent they were not supposed to beat, so he decided to give it a try.

“They ran down to Aggieville, stopped in the middle of the street and played (‘Wabash Cannonball’)” he said.

Soon businesses started calling requesting that some band members come play like this, and now they stop at more than 30 businesses in Aggieville, downtown Manhattan and elsewhere in town during the pub crawl. He said they have to post the schedule online because people ask where they can see the band.

“I don’t know many that do this at the level we do,” Tracz said.

At a typical pub crawl stop, a group runs into a business shouting, plays songs like “Wildcat Victory” and the “Wabash Cannonball’ and runs out. Some students might sit down at a table — sometimes an occupied one — or climb on a chair. At Buffalo Wild Wings on Friday, a piccolo player lay down on a bench in the entryway, and a clarinet player stacked herself on top. They casually played like that for the whole visit.

At each place, people pull out their cell phones to take photos and videos of the band.

“We bust in, fire everybody up and bust out,” Tracz said.

Christian Peak, a fifth-year senior marketing major and saxophone player, said it creates a lively environment people are ready to participate in.

“We run in screaming and really get excited for everybody,” he said. “It’s something a lot of people in town go out to see.”

Mitchell Taylor, a senior economics major and mellophone player, said people are excited to see them and to sing and clap along with the familiar songs.

“It’s cool to be behind this atmosphere that’s getting created with Pub Crawl and all of the band things we do,” Taylor said.

Peak said it’s fun to help create the game day feeling and get people pumped for that week’s game.

“Bringing that game day hype gets your blood pumping,” he said.

Tracz said the tradition helps connect the students to the wider community while also contributing to the college town environment.

He said he thinks it helps his students feel a sense of belonging during their time in Manhattan.

“This university is theirs,” Tracz said. “They have that ownership. They’ll never get the opportunity to be part of this again.”