ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Home football weekends kick off early with Little Apple Pub Crawl Band

By Kristina Jackson kjackson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOsk7_0d4IqxKg00

In Wildcat Land, game day starts on Friday.

Members of the Pride of Wildcat Land marching band spread out around Manhattan the night before every K-State home football game, playing spirit songs in local businesses to get fans excited to cheer on the Cats. Director of bands Frank Tracz said the Little Apple Pub Crawl Band is “good college kid fun” and a good way to get the community ready for a “Wildcat Victory.”

“It’s school spirit, it’s camaraderie, it’s loyalty, it’s K-State,” Tracz said.

He said the tradition started almost by accident. More than 20 years ago, during Tracz’s early years in the job, the K-State football team had lost some games they had been expected to win, he said, and morale had taken a hit.

“The community was down,” Tracz said.

He remembered a tradition from his days as a student at Ohio State University, when the band would go somewhere, play a song and run out. K-State was scheduled to play an opponent they were not supposed to beat, so he decided to give it a try.

“They ran down to Aggieville, stopped in the middle of the street and played (‘Wabash Cannonball’)” he said.

Soon businesses started calling requesting that some band members come play like this, and now they stop at more than 30 businesses in Aggieville, downtown Manhattan and elsewhere in town during the pub crawl. He said they have to post the schedule online because people ask where they can see the band.

“I don’t know many that do this at the level we do,” Tracz said.

At a typical pub crawl stop, a group runs into a business shouting, plays songs like “Wildcat Victory” and the “Wabash Cannonball’ and runs out. Some students might sit down at a table — sometimes an occupied one — or climb on a chair. At Buffalo Wild Wings on Friday, a piccolo player lay down on a bench in the entryway, and a clarinet player stacked herself on top. They casually played like that for the whole visit.

At each place, people pull out their cell phones to take photos and videos of the band.

“We bust in, fire everybody up and bust out,” Tracz said.

Christian Peak, a fifth-year senior marketing major and saxophone player, said it creates a lively environment people are ready to participate in.

“We run in screaming and really get excited for everybody,” he said. “It’s something a lot of people in town go out to see.”

Mitchell Taylor, a senior economics major and mellophone player, said people are excited to see them and to sing and clap along with the familiar songs.

“It’s cool to be behind this atmosphere that’s getting created with Pub Crawl and all of the band things we do,” Taylor said.

Peak said it’s fun to help create the game day feeling and get people pumped for that week’s game.

“Bringing that game day hype gets your blood pumping,” he said.

Tracz said the tradition helps connect the students to the wider community while also contributing to the college town environment.

He said he thinks it helps his students feel a sense of belonging during their time in Manhattan.

“This university is theirs,” Tracz said. “They have that ownership. They’ll never get the opportunity to be part of this again.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

LONDON (AP) — WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT?. South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa first alerted the World Health Organization and it has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Remembering Stephen Sondheim, a musical theater giant

Through such classic productions as "West Side Story," "Company," "Follies," "Sunday in the Park With George" and "Into the Woods," composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim forced the American musical to grow up, and took audiences to places they'd never been before. Correspondent Mo Rocca offers an appreciation of the career of Sondheim, who died Friday, November 26, at the age of 91.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Football
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub Crawl#The Band#American Football#The Pride Of Wildcat Land#Ohio State University#Wabash Cannonball
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
656
Followers
142
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy