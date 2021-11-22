ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend man jailed on bias crime, disorderly conduct charges, accused of shouting slurs at juvenile

By KTVZ news sources
 4 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) –  A 42-year-old Bend man has been jailed on bias crime and disorderly conduct charges, accused of walking toward a Bend juvenile male and his family while holding a rock and yelling racial slurs at the juvenile, police said Monday.

Officers were dispatched just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Northeast Hawthorne Avenue on a reported dispute, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

She said officers determined that the man was holding a rock as he walked toward the juvenile male and his family, while yelling racial slurs at the juvenile.

Officers contacted the man as he was walking away from the family. He was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree bias crime and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.

If you are a victim of a bias crime or bias incident, call 911 to report if there is an immediate danger or if the crime is in progress, McConkey said. If there is no immediate danger and the crime is not in progress, call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.

To learn more about reporting bias crimes, visit the Bend Police Department's website at:

https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/police/bias-crimbende-and-incidents

