Snow flurries are possible overnight Monday into early Tuesday

By Anna Meyers
WETM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMix precipitation moved through early Monday around 5:00 AM associated with a second cold front. High temperatures Monday are in the low 40’s. The chance of showers remains this evening into the overnight and early Tuesday. We have winds from the West initiating the snow showers along with an upper-level low....

www.mytwintiers.com

