Sault Ste. Marie Sees Heavy Snowfall, Michigan State Police Urge Caution for Drivers

By Kevin Hodge
 4 days ago

Sault Ste. Marie saw six to ten inches of snow, depending on which part of town on Monday.

Driving along I-75, motorists have had to take their time with most going well below the speed limit, including one driver Naomi Brickey.

“I noticed that there’s a lot of plow trucks and they’re trying to salt but it’s still slippery out,” she said. “You definitely can’t go the speed limit. We were going about 40 in a 65 so it was quite slippery.”

However that didn’t stop people from hitting the road.

“I mean people in the Soo or the U.P. it seems like when it storms they go out,” said Jeff Burse, a 10-year Sault Ste. Marie resident. “They don’t stay home.”

According to Michigan State Police, the beginning and end of the snow season is when they see the most crashes, with a lot of them due to black ice.

“If you’re seeing a vehicle while it’s going along and it should be spraying up water behind it from the wet roads and if there’s no water coming up then you know it’s probably going to be ice then,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio.

While the speed limit signs don’t change drivers need to make sure they’re slowing down to obey the basic speed law in Michigan.

“A reasonable person is going 45,” said Lt. Giannunzio. “If you’re going 65 and you get in a crash because you weren’t driving to the conditions of the road, you are actually violating the basic speed law and you could be cited.”

On the other hand, drivers who are going too slow could also pose a danger. Slower drivers are advised to pull over and wait out the weather if they’re uncomfortable behind the wheel.

