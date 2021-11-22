ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Tulare County Football: Last team standing, game balls, power rankings

By Vongni Yang, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VB9A_0d4In1Gq00

Central Valley Christian is the last Tulare County high school football team standing heading into championship Friday.

The Cavaliers (9-4) will play for a Central Section Division III title when they host Bakersfield Christian (10-3) at Cavalier Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Is CVC the premier program in Visalia?

Head coach Mason Hughes' squad is certainly making its case.

The Cavaliers are set to make its fifth Valley final appearance since the 2014 season.

CVC played for three Division IV titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018, and made an appearance in the Division III championship showdown in 2019.

No other Visalia program has played in that many championship games than the Cavaliers during that stretch.

In fact, Golden West is the only other Visalia school to play for a Valley title in that same time frame. The Trailblazers made back-to-back appearances in the Division IV championship games in 2017 and 2018 while winning it all in 2017.

El Diamante last won a Valley title in 2013, capturing a Division II crown. Mt. Whitney's last section crown came in 2006 when the Pioneers claimed a Division II title. Redwood is the last Tulare County school to win a Valley title in the section's top division. The Rangers won the Yosemite Division championship in 1996.

Also, since the turn of the last decade, CVC ranks first among the Visalia programs with 81 victories. Redwood is second with 71 wins.

Since 2014, the Cavaliers have played in 21 playoff games while registering a 15-6 postseason record.

Is CVC the top high school football program in Visalia?

"We are a program that the players love each other; they play hard for each other," Hughes said after CVC's semifinal win over Washington Union on Friday night. "Coaches work together. We work really hard, and I think our kids play really hard. We haven't played the schedule over the years that those schools have, so it's hard to say something like that, but I will say this, we are a darn good program and so is Redwood, Whitney, El D and Golden West. But I think we are right there with all of them."

Game balls

Each week, the Times-Delta/Advance-Register will recognize some of the top Tulare County players whose stats were made readily available via MaxPreps.com or email (stats can be sent to vyang2@visaliatimesdelta.com and must be received by Monday morning following Friday’s game for consideration).

Here are Week 3's playoff game ball recipients:

  • Parker Jones, receiver, Central Valley Christian. Jones caught a 14-yard touchdown pass, and converted two extra-point kicks to help the Cavaliers defeat Washington Union.
  • Josh Noeske, defensive back, CVC. Noeske registered an interception in the Cavaliers' third straight playoff win.
  • Cooper Noland, defensive back, CVC. Noland had an interception in the team's playoff shutout of Washington Union.
  • Sebastian Olivera, running back, Dinuba. Olivera scored three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the Emperors' playoff game versus Bakersfield Christian.
  • Josh Sousa, running back, CVC. Sousa scored two touchdowns in the Cavaliers' semifinal victory.

Cream of the Crop Power Football Rankings

One view of the top five teams in Tulare County:

1. Central Valley Christian (9-4). The Cavaliers are set to play in their fifth Central Section championship game since the 2014 season.

Up next: Bakersfield Christian (10-3)

2. Mission Oak (10-1). The East Yosemite League champion registered its first double-digit win season in nearly a decade.

Up next: Season over

3. Dinuba (8-5). The Emperors led Tulare County in scoring this season, averaging nearly 39 points per game.

Up next: Season over

4. Strathmore (11-1). The Spartans posted their fifth straight double-digit win season.

Up next: Season over

5. Redwood (4-6). The Rangers had seven players earn All-West Yosemite League first-team honors.

Up next: Season over

Live coverage

Log onto www.visaliatimesdelta.com on Friday night for live high school football coverage, updates, and scores from around Tulare County. Coverage starts at 7 p.m.

Vongni Yang is a sports reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. He covers Tulare County sports. Follow him on Twitter @Vongni. To support his continued coverage of local sports, subscribe today.

