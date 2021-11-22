Arkansas State Police continue to search for missing Baxter County teen
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police continue to search for a missing Baxter County teen. Haley Nicole Shell, 15, was last seen on Oct....katv.com
Ok, I have questions. If she's 15 how is this a Silver alert and not an Amber alert? Also, she's bee in missing 51 days?!? I pray she's found safely....
ya I'm thinking Amber alert. I thought silver alert was for the elderly
