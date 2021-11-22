ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: LeBron James Suspended For One Game For Hit on Isaiah Stewart

By Brook Smith
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

There was a really good chance that the Lakers could have ended up playing without LeBron James for a few days. After a fight broke out between Los Angeles and Detroit on Sunday night, the expectation was that the league would hand down some sort of suspension.

The biggest question was how long he would have to be out. James got tangled up with Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the third quarter. A closed fist hit on Stewart landed when he swung backward, and it set off a whole skirmish.

Here's a better look at him getting hit, and it's tough to imagine the league not issuing a punishment for James. It resulted in just the second ejection of his long NBA career.

The Lakers had a brawl involving Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo back in 2018. Ingram got four games and Rondo ended up with a three-game suspension after both guys threw punches with Rockets players. Using that as a reference point, it seemed unlikely that LBJ would get more than two games.

And that is exactly the case. The league announced today that James would receive a one-game suspension and that Stewart would be out for two games.

It also helps that the argument can be made that he didn't entirely mean to hit Stewart in the face. With his back turned, it doesn't entirely look like he is going for a hit to his face, even if it was intentional.

But regardless, it's a bad time for the Lakers to not have James. They've struggled to stay healthy all year and have barely scratched to a 500 record. They also play the Pistons again at Staples Center on Novemeber 28th...

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Lebron James
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Brandon Ingram
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebron James Suspended#Pistons
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

NBA fines LeBron James for Sam Cassell Dance Celebration

LeBron James has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for a provocative dance celebration during Wednesday's win over the Indiana Pacers. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) James broke out the celebration after hitting a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter. He scored...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Anthony Davis Embarrassed After LA's Loss to the Timberwolves

On Friday night the Lakers played the Minnesota Timberwolves and there were high hopes for L.A. to get their third win in a row. However, the Timberwolves had a different plan in mind. It was a tough first half, to say the least, but by halftime, the Lakers were up by five with the score being 49-44. That was until the second half of the game began and the Lakers were outscored by just under 30 points in the third quarter. Within the same time frame, the Lakers only scored 12 points. This all lead to a defeat of 107-83, Timberwolves.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Anthony Davis says LA Could Have Won In Regulation Against Miami

The Lakers had another close game on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. For the second game in a row, the Lakers went to overtime and got the win. L.A. put up a tough fight for the win, but it all could have gone wrong if Tyler Herro did what he normally does best. With that said, there is still a lot of work to do. Anthony Davis knows the Lakers made a few big mistakes and spoke with the media after the game.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: These Ex-Starters Are Out Of The Rotation

To secure today's much-needed 114-106 home win against the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel made some crucial lineup tweaks. Vogel opted to move Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore out of the small ball starting lineup he had employed in Friday's 107-83 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He then elevated veteran power forward Carmelo Anthony into the starting lineup, a much more comfortable fit at the four than the 6'4" Bazemore. Vogel also immediately enlisted the services of returning swingman Talen Horton-Tucker, healthy for the first time this regular season, as the club's starting small forward.
NBA
AllLakers

Former Lakers Champion Kyle Kuzma Is Praised By Teammate Spencer Dinwiddie

One of the bright spots so far this season has been the play of Kyle Kuzma. Through 11 games for the Wizards, Kuzma is averaging 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds on a robust 39% from the perimeter. Lakers fans should not be surprised as he did average 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in the 2018-19 season, the season prior to Anthony Davis joining the Lakers.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
689
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy