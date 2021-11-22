ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linebacker Moved to COVID List

By David Boclair
 5 days ago
NASHVILLE – COVID has come back to the Tennessee Titans.

Franchise officials placed linebacker Joe Jones on the Reserve-COVID 19 list Monday, one day after the Titans’ six-game win streak ended with a loss to the Houston Texans.

Jones becomes the first Titans player on the COVID list since punter Brett Kern returned to the active roster on Oct. 22 and must now clear all NFL protocols before he can rejoin the teamed. The list is for those who test positive for the coronavirus or have had close contact with someone who has the virus. Teams are prohibited from revealing the reason for a player’s addition.

Originally signed the practice squad in Week 2 shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him, Jones was added to the active roster in mid-October and has played in the last seven games, almost exclusively as a special teams performer. He has been credited with five special teams tackles (tied for fourth on the team), including three in Week 5 at Jacksonville. He also has been credited with two quarterback pressures on defense.

Undrafted out of Northwestern in 2017, he spent most of the past four seasons as a core special teams player with the Denver Broncos.

For his career, he has 31 special teams tackles in 56 games played.

Nashville, TN
