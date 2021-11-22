ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Says Detroit/LA Fight United The Team

By AJ Gonzalez
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6aXA_0d4Il7Um00

The Lakers overcame a large deficit, a LeBron James ejection, and some fireworks last night to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116. If you were not on this planet yesterday and missed it, here it is again.

The scuffle ended with the Lakers losing James for the evening, but LA fought hard to win the game. The Lakers outscored the Pistons 37-17 in the fourth quarter. This was the fight (sorry) the Lakers may have needed to play with some passion. Carmelo Anthony certainly contributed to the win, scoring 18 points on 5-8 shooting. Talk about efficiency. The effect of the fracas was not lost on Anthony either, who agreed the game acted as a catalyst.

"We understood and we saw what was happening. ... I just felt like we all needed to come together, and we all needed to believe in the bigger picture."

The bigger picture is a pretty wide zoom if we're being honest. This is a roster constructed to win on the strength of their collective experience (which is a nice way of reiterating how old they are) and superstar skill set. When your team leader (James) is ejected, it falls on the rest of the team to come up big. Russell Westbrook, Anthony, and Anthony Davis certainly came up big in different parts of the game. Look at this god-like sequence from Davis.

Davis played perimeter defense, interior defense, and interior offense within one short sequence.

Anthony's leadership has been appreciated, but it's safe to say not many expected his numbers to be this good. He's shot at an elite level, has played much better defense than anyone expected, and just his presence has spread the floor. The Lakers are going to need him down the stretch, and if last night truly did 'light a fire' for the Lakers, bring it on.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#The Detroit Pistons
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis is, honestly, not THAT guy for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles without LeBron James continued as they dropped their second game in a row following a 109-102 loss to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. James hasn’t played in two weeks but is nearing a return. Without The King, Laker Nation fully expected Anthony Davis to keep the ship afloat in the meantime.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Anthony Davis Embarrassed After LA's Loss to the Timberwolves

On Friday night the Lakers played the Minnesota Timberwolves and there were high hopes for L.A. to get their third win in a row. However, the Timberwolves had a different plan in mind. It was a tough first half, to say the least, but by halftime, the Lakers were up by five with the score being 49-44. That was until the second half of the game began and the Lakers were outscored by just under 30 points in the third quarter. Within the same time frame, the Lakers only scored 12 points. This all lead to a defeat of 107-83, Timberwolves.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Frank Vogel Reacts to Anthony Davis Being Ejected Against Chicago

The highly anticipated Lakers vs. Bulls matchup was on Monday night and it appears that it did not go in L.A.'s favor. By the third quarter, there were less than 3 minutes left and Anthony Davis ended up getting ejected. Davis' shoe fell off and he hoped the referee would allow him time to put it back on. Well, they did not, so Davis became visually upset.
NBA
The Spun

Frank Vogel Has Unfortunate Update On Lakers Star Anthony Davis

It looks like Lakers star Anthony Davis won’t take the floor against the Pacers on Wednesday night. Per Los Angeles Lakers reporter Harrison Faigen, coach Frank Vogel says Davis is “likely out” with a fever. “Frank Vogel says LeBron will play. AD is most likely out,” Faigen tweeted. “His fever...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
692
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy