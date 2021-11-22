Lakers Carmelo Anthony on His Role As L.A. Prepares For Madison Square Garden

As the Lakers go up against the New York Knicks this week, some may wonder how Carmelo Anthony seems to be reacting to his role as he ventures back to what was his long-time home years ago. According to the Orange County Register, Anthony talked about how he feels about staying at the bench role leading up to Tuesday's event.

“I’m not the every possession guy coming down the court with the offense playing through me, so I’m able to see the game differently, from a different perspective,” he said. “But also, still having that [experience of] the guy who always wore the white hat on the team. I still have that mentality. I still think about that. In the games, I’m still playing it out. I’m still [thinking], ‘If I was doing this, I would do that.’”

Carmelo Anthony has been able to make a big impact off the bench and it does not look like he will be leaving that role anytime soon. During the win over the Detriot Pistons on Sunday night, Anthony scored 18 points, was 3-for-3 on free throws, and made 5 out of 8 three-pointers. That was all within 30 minutes of playing.

Each week, Carmelo Anthony proves to everyone why his slogan is "Stay Melo." You do not want to lose a player who can come off the bench and make sure to rack up points.

As the Lakers prepare to face off against the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony is the one constant that will hold this team together.