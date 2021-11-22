ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers Carmelo Anthony on His Role As L.A. Prepares For Madison Square Garden

By Brenna White
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago

As the Lakers go up against the New York Knicks this week, some may wonder how Carmelo Anthony seems to be reacting to his role as he ventures back to what was his long-time home years ago. According to the Orange County Register, Anthony talked about how he feels about staying at the bench role leading up to Tuesday's event.

“I’m not the every possession guy coming down the court with the offense playing through me, so I’m able to see the game differently, from a different perspective,” he said.

“But also, still having that [experience of] the guy who always wore the white hat on the team. I still have that mentality. I still think about that. In the games, I’m still playing it out. I’m still [thinking], ‘If I was doing this, I would do that.’”

Carmelo Anthony has been able to make a big impact off the bench and it does not look like he will be leaving that role anytime soon. During the win over the Detriot Pistons on Sunday night, Anthony scored 18 points, was 3-for-3 on free throws, and made 5 out of 8 three-pointers. That was all within 30 minutes of playing.

Each week, Carmelo Anthony proves to everyone why his slogan is "Stay Melo." You do not want to lose a player who can come off the bench and make sure to rack up points.

As the Lakers prepare to face off against the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony is the one constant that will hold this team together.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Lakers Carmelo Anthony#The New York Knicks
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony sounds off upon LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart fight

The NBA 2021-22 Season seems to be comprising a lot of players locking themselves in physical altercation on the court. The latest being LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart fight which resulted in the former’s ejection from the Lakers vs Pistons showdown. Moreover, a lowkey event turned into a national headline as Stewart tried to somehow get his hands over the 4xNBA Finals MVP for elbowing him.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
690
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy