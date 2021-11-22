ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Supreme Court Wants to Make It Even Harder for the Government to Solve Climate Problems

By Dahlia Lithwick
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Richard Lazarus, an environmental lawyer and Harvard professor who wrote The Rule of Five: Climate History at the Supreme Court, about the cases the Supreme Court will take up this term that could have a huge impact on our ability to...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Williston Daily Herald

Court’s creation of Executive Privilege without foundation

The Supreme Court’s historic rejection in U.S. v. Nixon (1974) — “The Watergate Tapes Case” — of President Richard Nixon’s assertion of an “absolute” and “unreviewable” authority to invoke executive privilege, saved the republic from an unaccountable, autocratic executive and won richly-deserved praise from a grateful citizenry across America. But...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democrats get hopeful sign from parliamentarian on immigration

Democrats got a hopeful sign from the Senate rules referee Tuesday in their effort to include provisions for undocumented immigrants in the $1.75 trillion "human" infrastructure bill they hope to pass through the partisan reconciliation process. Driving the news: The Senate parliamentarian met with Democratic staff about the immigration provisions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Constitutional Claims a Threat to Covid-19 Shot-or-Test Rule

Attorneys say adverse ruling could curb OSHA’s rulemaking ability. Challengers to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency temporary standard on Covid-19 vaccinations and testing have raised constitutional claims that could limit the agency’s power to act in the future. Those suing to block the measure got a boost from...
LAW
Slate

Most Americans Think the Supreme Court Is Politically Motivated

In September, polls showed that public approval of the Supreme Court was at around 37 percent—the lowest number since some of this polling had begun. That was perhaps not surprising for a court that—within months of having been fully stacked with Republican ideologues—had gutted both the Voting Rights Act and union power, had reversed position on COVID lockdown orders while changing religious liberty law in a way that could only be explained by Republican stacking, and then issued a string of unreasoned ideological orders on its emergency docket. Maybe the straw that broke the pollsters back was the unsigned brief decision that allowed Texas to ban abortions at six weeks, despite the law’s lack of popularity. But new polling out last week shows that September’s numbers weren’t a one-off: The new numbers tell us that only 32 percent of those polled believe the highest court in the land is motivated by the law. If you believe that public polling about the court should matter, those numbers should worry the justices just as much as the plummeting approval numbers from September.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump’s legal strategy tested in fight with Congress over Jan. 6 records

As president, Donald Trump stymied lawmakers seeking his financial records and the testimony of a close adviser by employing a legal strategy that worked to his advantage even when he lost in court. Trump has turned to these familiar tactics now in a bid to thwart House investigators pursuing accountability...
POTUS
creators.com

Court Blasts Biden's Anti-Work Vaccine Mandate

Working Americans got good news on Friday. They may not have to worry about getting laid off because of qualms about the COVID-19 vaccine. A federal appeals court suspended the Biden administration's attempt to mandate the shots at private sector workplaces with 100 or more employees. Under President Joe Biden's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Decision Blocking Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Could Imperil His Entire Agenda

After facilitating Donald Trump’s agenda for four years, the 5th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals has declared war on Joe Biden. This war reached a new low on Friday night when a three-judge panel explained why it had blocked the proposed employer vaccine mandate nearly a week before. The panel’s opinion is a partisan screed against the Biden administration that disparages the mandate as a political ploy. It cavalierly downplays the threat of COVID, verging on Fox News–style denialism. And it presents a series of radical claims about federal power that would, if adopted, imperil vast swaths of statutes and regulations that govern everyday American life. Ultimately, the 5th Circuit has seized upon the vaccine mandate as a tool to upend nearly a century of constitutional law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: State Supreme Court rules Governor issued illegal vetoes

Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center sheds light on court’s ruling on governor’s veto authority. In a 7-2 ruling this morning, the State Supreme Court said the partial vetoes the Governor made in the 2019 transportation budget were unconstitutional. When issuing those vetoes the Governor said:. “While my veto...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Why the Supreme Court needs an ethics code

President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court reform commission has had a tumultuous past month. A draft report’s warnings about court-packing upset liberals, while two conservatives resigned for reasons that remain unclear. Ultimately, these issues symbolize the American people’s warped views of the “highest court in the land.” Too many Americans expect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Supreme Court case could "rip" disability laws, advocates warn

The Supreme Court will hear a case next month that could have far-reaching effects on disability rights. The question at the heart of the case, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. vs. Doe, is whether claims of unintentional discrimination against people with disabilities are allowed under federal law. At issue is language in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Chicago

Federal Judge Tells Lawyers to Pay in US Election Fraud Case

A federal judge has ordered two lawyers who filed a class action lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump to pay more than $180,000 in attorney’s fees for defendants Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and others, saying the lawsuit was intended to manipulate “gullible members of the public” and helped spur the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial exposed the problem with electing judges

Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, caught a lot of shrapnel from observers over the course of the proceedings, mostly from those who felt Rittenhouse was guilty of a crime despite being found not guilty on all charges. Members of the Twitterati called him “clownish,” “dishonorable,” even a “blatant racist.”
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Axios

Manchin’s next blow to liberals

During his six years as governor, Sen. Joe Manchin developed a rough three-part test he's taken to Washington: Are proposed programs paid for? Do they have bipartisan support? And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?. Why it matters: The West Virginia Democrat wields unparalleled power in a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

