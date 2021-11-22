The Supreme Court Wants to Make It Even Harder for the Government to Solve Climate Problems

In September, polls showed that public approval of the Supreme Court was at around 37 percent—the lowest number since some of this polling had begun. That was perhaps not surprising for a court that—within months of having been fully stacked with Republican ideologues—had gutted both the Voting Rights Act and union power, had reversed position on COVID lockdown orders while changing religious liberty law in a way that could only be explained by Republican stacking, and then issued a string of unreasoned ideological orders on its emergency docket. Maybe the straw that broke the pollsters back was the unsigned brief decision that allowed Texas to ban abortions at six weeks, despite the law’s lack of popularity. But new polling out last week shows that September’s numbers weren’t a one-off: The new numbers tell us that only 32 percent of those polled believe the highest court in the land is motivated by the law. If you believe that public polling about the court should matter, those numbers should worry the justices just as much as the plummeting approval numbers from September.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO