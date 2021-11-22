Jefferson gives Vikings go-to target, and big-game mentality

INGLEWOOD — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson searched for Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen on the sideline after Jefferson completed an 18-yard reception in the second quarter. Jefferson tossed the ball at Allen and barked a few words. That might have been Jefferson’s way of saying he was deserving...
LOS ANGELES – Ten weeks into the season, the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) finally figured out what it's going to take to stay in the race for the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. It didn't come in the form of some grand epiphany that coach Mike Zimmer had during...
Against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, wide receiver Justin Jefferson demonstrated the importance of the role he plays in the Minnesota Vikings success. Justin Jefferson is cutting up defenses again! The Minnesota Vikings 22-year-old standout wide receiver had a very efficient day against the Los Angeles Chargers en route to a crucial 27-20 win on Sunday.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The lack of involvement for Justin Jefferson was so glaring in Minnesota's two recent losses that coach Mike Zimmer made a point to pull him aside last week and assure him the ball was coming his way. Zimmer rather paternalistically asked Jefferson to promise to practice...
We expected a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers to be close. It was simply a matter of who would make the necessary plays to come out on top. In the end, the visiting team got the job done. Paced by huge performances by Justin Jefferson...
Winning on the road is never easy in the NFL, but the Vikings managed to get such a victory in Week 10. Minnesota pulled off a 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Chargers as the Vikings did enough late to have a close game end in their favor. John Breech...
When the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings, two of the most exciting receivers in the NFL will do battle. Prior to their matchup, Packers star Davante Adams had a lot to say about second-year Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Leading up to the game between the NFC North...
Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson bedazzled fans and pundits during his rookie season, following up his 2020 effort this season with an equally as impressive sophomore campaign through nine games. Last year, it was exciting for Vikings fans to realize the replacement for Stefon Diggs really wasn't too far off Diggs'...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Before the conclusion of the first quarter Sunday, Minnesota's Justin Jefferson had already notched 100 yards receiving against Green Bay. By the end of a wild back-and-forth game between NFC North rivals, the Vikings receiver had helped his team claw back to .500 for a second time this season in a dramatic 34-31 win.
The Minnesota Vikings came out the gates hot against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The team jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, thanks in large part to the exploits of Kirk Cousins and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The pair linked up three times in the first quarter, including a massive 56-yard reception.
Receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings offense outgunned Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers in a 34-31 win on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the latest turn in an eventful 2021 season. If the podcast player does not display on your...
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was all smiles following his team's wild 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. And he had every right to be. The Vikings had just handed their more-heralded NFC North rivals only their third loss the season, pulling within two games of the division lead in the process.
MINNEAPOLIS -- As he warmed up Sunday morning, second-year receiver Justin Jefferson wore a black T-shirt bearing four images of Randy Moss. Hours later, Jefferson dazzled against the rival Green Bay Packers, turning in a performance that would make the Minnesota Vikings legend proud. The 22-year-old topped 100 receiving yards...
MINNEAPOLIS - Harrison Smith couldn't watch from the sideline. Most Minnesota Vikings fans at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday probably either had their hands covering their eyes, or praying. Fans on social media were posting, "What could go wrong?" as Mike Zimmer drained the clock, forcing Aaron Rodgers to stand...
Justin Jefferson wore a Randy Moss T-shirt in warmups on Sunday, proof that Minnesota greats appreciate history. Remember, Prince wore a ruffled shirt, just like Jimi Hendrix. Jefferson dressed for success, then undressed the Packers secondary in a performance that made you wonder if the Vikings have another receiver running a fly route toward the Hall of Fame.
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a shocking win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. This team has played a lot better than their record shows, and Minnesota proved that with a big win over their divisional rival. During the post-game interviews, Justin Jefferson gets savage after his monster performance against Green Bay.
MINNEAPOLIS – The previous three games, the Green Bay Packers held three of the NFL's star quarterbacks, Arizona's Kyler Murray, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Seattle's Russell Wilson, to a 59.7 passer rating, a 56.4 percent completion rate and one touchdown pass. The previous two games, the Packers held Kansas...
Justin Jefferson is known for being a receiver. On Tuesday, he was giving. Through his JJetts Foundation, the Minnesota Vikings star helped distribute 100 Thanksgiving meals at the Groveland Emergency Food Shelf in Minneapolis. He did so with a big smile on his face. A day after Jefferson caught eight...
Following his big game Sunday against Green Bay, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Wednesday was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Jefferson caught eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-31 win at U.S. Bank Stadium. His 23-yard touchdown catch with 2:17 remaining gave the Vikings a 31-24 lead. The Packers tied the score 31-31 before Greg Joseph won the game with a 29-yard field goal on the final play.
The Minnesota Vikings have had some tremendous wide receivers over the years, and sometimes they’ve been lucky enough to have two at the same time. That happened when the Vikings drafted Randy Moss back in 1998 to play alongside Cris Carter. That team also had Jake Reed, who was marvelous for a third receiver. It was Randy Moss’ rookie season in 1998 that the team peaked and arguably should have won the franchise’s first Super Bowl.
