NFL

Jefferson gives Vikings go-to target, and big-game mentality

Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson strutted onto the field for pregame...

www.thederrick.com

Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Chargers unable to slow WR Justin Jefferson in loss to Minnesota Vikings

INGLEWOOD — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson searched for Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen on the sideline after Jefferson completed an 18-yard reception in the second quarter. Jefferson tossed the ball at Allen and barked a few words. That might have been Jefferson’s way of saying he was deserving...
NFL
FanSided

How Justin Jefferson dictates the success of the Vikings

Against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, wide receiver Justin Jefferson demonstrated the importance of the role he plays in the Minnesota Vikings success. Justin Jefferson is cutting up defenses again! The Minnesota Vikings 22-year-old standout wide receiver had a very efficient day against the Los Angeles Chargers en route to a crucial 27-20 win on Sunday.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jefferson revs up Vikings offense after pair of quiet games

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The lack of involvement for Justin Jefferson was so glaring in Minnesota's two recent losses that coach Mike Zimmer made a point to pull him aside last week and assure him the ball was coming his way. Zimmer rather paternalistically asked Jefferson to promise to practice...
NFL
State
Minnesota State
vikings.com

Lunchbreak: Jefferson, Vikings Get Solid Marks for Week 10 Road Win

Winning on the road is never easy in the NFL, but the Vikings managed to get such a victory in Week 10. Minnesota pulled off a 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Chargers as the Vikings did enough late to have a close game end in their favor. John Breech...
NFL
247Sports

Packers' Davante Adams impressed by Vikings star Justin Jefferson

When the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings, two of the most exciting receivers in the NFL will do battle. Prior to their matchup, Packers star Davante Adams had a lot to say about second-year Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Leading up to the game between the NFC North...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Point in a Game When Justin Jefferson Becomes a Beast

Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson bedazzled fans and pundits during his rookie season, following up his 2020 effort this season with an equally as impressive sophomore campaign through nine games. Last year, it was exciting for Vikings fans to realize the replacement for Stefon Diggs really wasn’t too far off Diggs’...
NFL
Person
Randy Moss
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Podcast: Justin Jefferson, Vikings offense outpace Packers in big win

Receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings offense outgunned Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers in a 34-31 win on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the latest turn in an eventful 2021 season. If the podcast player does not display on your...
NFL
FOX Sports

Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins have Minnesota Vikings on rise in NFC North

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was all smiles following his team's wild 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. And he had every right to be. The Vikings had just handed their more-heralded NFC North rivals only their third loss the season, pulling within two games of the division lead in the process.
NFL
Brainerd Dispatch

Justin Jefferson scores 2 touchdowns as Vikings defeat Packers

MINNEAPOLIS -- As he warmed up Sunday morning, second-year receiver Justin Jefferson wore a black T-shirt bearing four images of Randy Moss. Hours later, Jefferson dazzled against the rival Green Bay Packers, turning in a performance that would make the Minnesota Vikings legend proud. The 22-year-old topped 100 receiving yards...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Trying to be a legend': Justin Jefferson proves his worth to the Vikings again

Justin Jefferson wore a Randy Moss T-shirt in warmups on Sunday, proof that Minnesota greats appreciate history. Remember, Prince wore a ruffled shirt, just like Jimi Hendrix. Jefferson dressed for success, then undressed the Packers secondary in a performance that made you wonder if the Vikings have another receiver running a fly route toward the Hall of Fame.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson gets savage after monster game for Vikings vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a shocking win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. This team has played a lot better than their record shows, and Minnesota proved that with a big win over their divisional rival. During the post-game interviews, Justin Jefferson gets savage after his monster performance against Green Bay.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers’ Defensive Gives Too Much Help to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – The previous three games, the Green Bay Packers held three of the NFL’s star quarterbacks, Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Seattle’s Russell Wilson, to a 59.7 passer rating, a 56.4 percent completion rate and one touchdown pass. The previous two games, the Packers held Kansas...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Following his big game Sunday against Green Bay, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Wednesday was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Jefferson caught eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-31 win at U.S. Bank Stadium. His 23-yard touchdown catch with 2:17 remaining gave the Vikings a 31-24 lead. The Packers tied the score 31-31 before Greg Joseph won the game with a 29-yard field goal on the final play.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Thielen and Jefferson on Course to Break Vikings Record

The Minnesota Vikings have had some tremendous wide receivers over the years, and sometimes they’ve been lucky enough to have two at the same time. That happened when the Vikings drafted Randy Moss back in 1998 to play alongside Cris Carter. That team also had Jake Reed, who was marvelous for a third receiver. It was Randy Moss’ rookie season in 1998 that the team peaked and arguably should have won the franchise’s first Super Bowl.
NFL

