Milwaukee's 'Dancing Grannies' devastated by parade crash

By TIM SULLIVAN, KATHLEEN FOODY, TAMMY WEBBER - Associated Press
 4 days ago

TheDailyBeast

‘They Were the Glue’: Dancing Grannies Were Killed in Holiday Parade Chaos

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group has confirmed some of their members were killed when a speeding SUV knocked down scores of crowd members at holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the grannies wrote that they were “devastated” to confirm that some of their members were among the dead. “Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the group wrote. “While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed... joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue... held us together.” Five people have been confirmed dead from the incident and more than 40 people were injured.
‘Dancing Granny’ Killed in Parade Was Making Her Grand Debut

The 58th annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday was the first time Tamara Durand ever performed with the beloved troupe known as the Dancing Grannies. But what was supposed to be a festive rite of passage ended in tragedy for the 52-year-old and dozens of others after a red SUV plowed through barricades and into the crowd. Durand, who had worked as a hospice and critical-care chaplain at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and once saved a homeless man from drowning in the Wisconsin River, was among at least five people killed in the chaos. At least 48 others were injured, including more than a dozen children.
Members of beloved ‘Dancing Grannies’ among dead in Wisconsin parade

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (Reuters) – Four of the five people killed by an SUV racing through a Wisconsin Christmas parade on Sunday were affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a beloved pompom-thrusting dance troupe, according to a local newspaper. Ginny Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Tamara Durand, 52, were members,...
Parade tragedy, Dancing Grannies, bank employee among those killed

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Memorials have formed in downtown Waukesha after the tragedy Sunday, Nov. 21 during the Waukesha Christmas Parade. The driver of an SUV plowed into the parade, killing five and injuring 48. On Monday night across downtown Waukesha, memorial candles were glowing beneath holiday decorations. "I saw the...
