ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Milwaukee's 'Dancing Grannies' devastated by parade crash

By TIM SULLIVAN, KATHLEEN FOODY and TAMMY WEBBER
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe short skirts. The sparkly pompoms. The sassy hip sways. The grandchildren. They are the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a marching, dancing holiday fixture in Wisconsin for nearly 40 years, and a joyful twist on America’s expectations that parades are supposed to feature mainly school-age dance troupes. But tragedy struck...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘They Were the Glue’: Dancing Grannies Were Killed in Holiday Parade Chaos

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group has confirmed some of their members were killed when a speeding SUV knocked down scores of crowd members at holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the grannies wrote that they were “devastated” to confirm that some of their members were among the dead. “Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the group wrote. “While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed... joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue... held us together.” Five people have been confirmed dead from the incident and more than 40 people were injured.
WAUKESHA, WI
Daily Beast

‘Dancing Granny’ Killed in Parade Was Making Her Grand Debut

The 58th annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday was the first time Tamara Durand ever performed with the beloved troupe known as the Dancing Grannies. But what was supposed to be a festive rite of passage ended in tragedy for the 52-year-old and dozens of others after a red SUV plowed through barricades and into the crowd. Durand, who had worked as a hospice and critical-care chaplain at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and once saved a homeless man from drowning in the Wisconsin River, was among at least five people killed in the chaos. At least 48 others were injured, including more than a dozen children.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parade tragedy, Dancing Grannies, bank employee among those killed

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Memorials have formed in downtown Waukesha after the tragedy Sunday, Nov. 21 during the Waukesha Christmas Parade. The driver of an SUV plowed into the parade, killing five and injuring 48. On Monday night across downtown Waukesha, memorial candles were glowing beneath holiday decorations. "I saw the...
WAUKESHA, WI
wibqam.com

Members of beloved ‘Dancing Grannies’ among dead in Wisconsin parade

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (Reuters) – Four of the five people killed by an SUV racing through a Wisconsin Christmas parade on Sunday were affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a beloved pompom-thrusting dance troupe, according to a local newspaper. Ginny Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Tamara Durand, 52, were members,...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Dance#Hospice
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

4 Missing St. Anthony Siblings Found

Originally published Nov. 20, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The four siblings who left their home on Friday evening were found Saturday, St. Anthony Village Police say. Joshua Vanderslice, 16, Rose Vanderslice, 12, Katelyn Crosser, 12, and Rosalina Crosser, 12 left their home on foot around 5 p.m. Friday. They were found on Saturday around noon, according to police.   More On WCCO.com: Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail 5 Juveniles In Custody After Stolen Car Chase On I-694 ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KGET

Free Thanksgiving drives, meals and giveaways happening this weekend

We will add more events as they come up. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several organizations and community members are stepping up to help those in need this Thanksgiving season. Here’s a list of free meals, drives and giveaways happening in Kern County throughout the month. The list is organized by date. TUESDAY, NOV. 23 Catholic […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton Faces Driving While Intoxicated Charge After Recent In Northwest Indiana

WINFIELD, Ind. (CBS) — Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton was recently arrested charged with driving while intoxicated in Northwest Indiana, officials said Friday. The Lake County Sheriff’s office reported that Winfield, Indiana police arrested Hampton – a resident of that municipality – at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was released from the Lake County, Indiana Jail the following morning, according to the Sheriff’s office. (Credit: Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office) While the arrest happened nearly a week ago, the information on it was released Friday. CNN reported that Hampton was also arrested...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is Ophelia

Ophelia is an 8-year-old, 21-pound, cuddler extraordinaire.She does well with her foster brother and sister, but we suspect Ophelia would love to be her human’s one and only. She adores human attention and affection! Like most beagles, Ophelia is a curious girl that enjoys her time outdoors sniffing, exploring, and strolling with her humans. She would enjoy […] The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is Ophelia appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PETS
CBS Minnesota

Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From swing dancing to disco, and gangsters to ghosts, there’s a place in St. Paul that’s had it all. And now it’s beginning a new chapter. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul. “It just holds a very special place in my heart. And it’s classy,” said owner Faith Pon. If ever there was a cave that was classy, this would be it. The sandstone tunnels and corridors that wind along Wabasha Street got their start as a silica mine in the 1850s. A few decades later, the business evolved...
SAINT PAUL, MN
morrisfocus.com

Madison Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

MADISON — The annual Madison Christmas Parade is back after the forced cancellation in 2020. The parade is one of the most beloved Madison holiday traditions. Each year crowds of people gather on the route down Main Street to enjoy the parade and tree lighting sponsored by the all-volunteer Madison Christmas Committee. The tree on Waverly Place will be lit after the parade on Friday, November 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
MADISON, NJ
CBS Boston

Families Reunite At Logan Airport Before Celebrating Thanksgiving

BOSTON (CBS) — Logan Airport was the place for dozens of reunions the night before Thanksgiving. Pauline Massed welcomed her son and his girlfriend back home to Massachusetts for the first time in more than a year. “What a difference a year makes,” said Massed. “We basically did FaceTime last Thanksgiving, so it’s definitely a joy to have them both home and celebrate family.” It’s not only the kids hopping on flights. There was one couple excited to be in Boston for the first time, flying in all the way from Atlanta to spend Thanksgiving with their son. “This is my first visit to see my son since he graduated from college,” said Tonya Weaver from Georgia. “I’m very excited about being here in Boston for the first time.” According to AAA, 53.4 million travelers are taking advantage of spending the holidays with their loved ones this year. 48.3 million are traveling by car, and 4.2 million are traveling by air. And some families are so excited for the chance to travel again, they’re skipping Thanksgiving. “I usually cook at home. This year, we’re going to Orlando, Universal [Studios],” said Tamara Harmon of Gloucester. “Because I don’t want to cook a turkey.”
BOSTON, MA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Paw Portraits

Kensey has been with the SPCA of East Texas since she was a kitten. She has an estimated birth date of 3/21/21. She is very smart, knows her name, and will even come when called. She plays fetch and wants to be first in everything, first to eat and first to be petted. She will play all day long with whatever she finds laying around the house and easily entertains herself. She will do best with cats her own age. She enjoys sleeping on her humans or where she likes. Kensey has been completely vetted by the SPCA of East Texas.
PETS
CBS Philly

Holiday Shopping At Christmas Village In LOVE Park Looking Different Due To Inflation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanksgiving Day in Philadelphia means Christmas Village is back at LOVE Park. There was so much excitement in the air for the 14th annual Christmas Village Thursday afternoon. People packed inside the open-air German Market early in the morning. Some having their pictures taken in front of the ‘I Heart Philly’ sign. Dozens of venders including international and local ones selling gifts and decorations and ornaments. The smells were also impressive; people ate German food and sipping on hot chocolate. Many families from the Delaware Valley came out Thursday morning, but some are visiting from out of state, like one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy