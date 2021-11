Square Enix and People Can Fly have revealed new expeditions, an improved loot system, and more are coming to Outriders with the upcoming New Horizon update. In a new trailer revealed this morning, you can catch a glimpse of what to expect in New Horizon but during the big Outriders stream held today, the team detailed even more of what’s in the update. More specifically, you can expect four new expeditions, a completely reworked expedition system, an improved loot system, and a new transmog system when New Horizon goes live tomorrow.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO