House of Gucci Review

By Tara Bennett
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse of Gucci debuts in theaters on Nov. 24, 2021. It’s been hard to know what to expect from House of Gucci. With its trailers’ ‘80s-era synth and bass-pumping needle drops and the eyebrow-raising array of very gabagool Italian accents from its cast, this movie could have been anything from black...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
seattlepi.com

‘House of Gucci’ Review: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Rule in Ridley Scott’s Transfixing Fashion Tabloid ‘Godfather’

“House of Gucci” has a transfixing backstabbing allure. It may be a drama about a crazy rich Euro chic Old World fashion dynasty, with a cast dominated by American actors scheming and emoting in gaudy Italian accents, but that doesn’t mean it’s some operatic piece of high camp. Based on the trailer, a lot of people apparently thought that’s just what it was going to be, yet trailers can be deceiving. There are moments in “House of Gucci” that will make your jaw drop (which, of course, is one of the best things that can happen at the movies), and moments you’ll laugh at the sheer audacity of what you’re seeing, but just because the characters in a drama behave in an over-the-top shameless manner doesn’t mean that the film that’s observing them is over-the-top.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘House Of Gucci’ Review: Ridley Scott’s Tale Of Fashion & Betrayal Overflows With Excess

Excess is synonymous with the Gucci brand. The haute couture institution invites its customers to share in the opulence enjoyed by its founding family through their merchandise, imbuing each slouchy dress and chic little purse with the luxury of their palatial Italian villas and matching fortunes. Even before a leathery-looking Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino, perhaps the non-Nicolas Cage actor most associated with the incidental virtues of doing a lot) explains this much, Ridley Scott’s gaudy statement piece “House of Gucci” demonstrates a general understanding that its tonal target should be located somewhere over the top. Everything looks like it’s part of a single overpriced world meant to dazzle, an ostentatious fashion wonderland which ultimately clashes with the often pedestrian direction and unfocused script. Sporadically amusing, without going nearly far enough, the film never hits the camp highs we’ve been led to expect from a story implicitly dusted with cocaine no one’s ever actually glimpsed snorting.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The New Yorker

“House of Gucci,” Reviewed: Lady Gaga Steals a Style-Challenged Yarn of the Fashion World

Start with the accents. Ridley Scott’s new movie, “House of Gucci,” is about one of Italy’s most notable and notorious fashion families, but it is an English-language movie starring an extraordinary cast of American and British actors—Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Jack Huston—who speak in heavily Italian-accented English. This decision renders the movie ridiculous from the start, like a Monty Python parody of the fashion world. It serves no dramatic purpose whatsoever, but it does serve a significant commercial and industrial one: it turns the acting into stunt acting, exposing the exceptional exertion required of the performers in navigating the dialogue’s game of phonic hopscotch. It’s a verbal variety of Oscar bait, an elocutionary version of wrestling the bear, the effortful stunt business that won Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar for “The Revenant.” The trickery may attract awards, but it does the actors of “House of Gucci” no favors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
arcamax.com

'House of Gucci' review: High fashion, low cunning in a medium-stakes drama starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver

Director Ridley Scott loves pretty things. He loves the way a fastidiously composed shot catches the light off the gleaming surface of something hideously expensive. (He’s made a few commercials in his career.) He loves the way an actor’s face, or an alien’s, cuts through a gorgeous shadow. And he loves the extremes to which humans, both real and imagined or docudramatically somewhere in between, will go to make those pretty things their own.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
worldofreel.com

‘House of Gucci’: Bizarre Italian Soap Opera Elevated By Stellar Supporting Performances [Review]

In Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” you sometimes wonder what kind of movie Ridley Scott was going for. Lady Gaga plays real-life murderer Patrizia Regianni, married to Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), heir to the Gucci fortune. She’s a gold digger, he’s a naive romantic. When Patrizia meets the Gucci family is when the all hell breaks loose.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘House of Gucci’ Review: Lady Gaga Is a Money Monster for the Ages in Ridley Scott’s Muted Satire

Patrizia Reggiani — or at least the Mad Magazine caricature of her that Lady Gaga carves from the tabloids with Michelangelo-like artistry and precision — is one of modern cinema’s most voracious money monsters. And while the actress who so vividly embodies her in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” might insist that Reggiani married the reluctant heir to Milan’s greatest fashion empire for love and not the greed that she later grew into, everything we see on screen suggests that some Machiavellian bloodsuckers are just born that way (perhaps a pinch of self-delusion is necessary for Gaga’s bone-deep commitment to the bit).
MOVIES
Variety

Behind Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation With Her Makeup and Hair Team

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras are the masterminds behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic looks. From the bubblegum pink “Rain on Me” wig and alienesque design to the “The Color of the Pomegranates”-inspired creations for Gaga’s “911” music video, Tanno and Aspiras have been working in tandem at the Haus of Gaga (the name Gaga uses to describe her creative team) for years. But “House of Gucci,” in theaters now, provided them their biggest challenge yet — they needed to strip away the public persona of Gaga and have audiences only see Patrizia Reggiani. Director Ridley Scott...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

The Savoy’s New Gucci Suite Is the Perfect Companion to ‘The House of Gucci’ Movie

Gucci is not only hitting the big screen, it’s taking over one of London’s most famous hotels, too. Coinciding with Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated biographical crime drama The House of Gucci, which opened in theaters stateside this week, the luxury titan has put its own colorful spin on the Royal Suite at the Savoy. While Scott’s biopic focuses on the intricacies of the Italian fashion dynasty, specifically the ill-fated marriage between Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), it was actually the storied 5-star hotel that played a starring role in the formulation of the luxury label. In the early 20th...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Fends Off Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ With $7.5 Million

Disney’s “Encanto” topped the Wednesday box office, netting $7.5 million in its first full day of release. The family film has heavy competition over the Thanksgiving holiday. Also vying for a major slice of the pie are MGM’s star-studded crime drama “House of Gucci,” which brought in a solid $4.2 million on Wednesday, as well as Sony’s “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” which scored $2.5 million. Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” topped the box office last weekend and will be a formidable presence this week. On Wednesday, the franchise reboot earned $5.4 million. That pushes its domestic haul to $57.9 million. Marvel’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Leads With Projected $43.2 Million Opening, ‘House of Gucci’ Connecting With $21.8 Million

While the Thanksgiving box office will wind up totaling far less than previous years’ holidays, there were still plenty of viewers to go around between the weekend’s offerings. Disney’s “Encanto” will top the domestic box office for the weekend, while MGM’s “House of Gucci” has become one of the first adult dramas to draw a substantial theatrical audience during the pandemic era. Disney’s “Encanto” had been projected to lead the box office heading into the holiday weekend. The animated adventure took in $11 million on Black Friday from 3,980 locations and is headed towards a $43.3 million five-day total. That’s a far...
MOVIES

