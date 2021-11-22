ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Coming to and Leaving HBO Max in December 2021

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: HBO Max has updated some dates including the finale for Gossip Girl Season 1, the addition of programs like Ron’s Gone Wrong, and more. HBO Max has revealed all the titles coming to their library next month. Some notable titles include Space Jam: A New Legacy, season 2 of Stargirl,...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Raina Falcon Upped To SVP Publicity For HBO Max

Top communications executive Raina Falcon has been promoted to Senior Vice President, HBO Max Publicity, from her previous VP role. In her expanded position, Falcon will continue to spearhead all publicity efforts for Max Originals, acquisitions and library content, overseeing the team of publicists leading the platform’s program campaigns. “Raina is an incredibly talented and dexterous communications executive,” said Karen Jones, Executive Vice President, Communications, HBO and HBO Max, to whom Falcon reports. “Her expertise and strategic thinking have been essential to the success of Max Originals over the past year and a half since the launch of the platform.” Serving as...
BUSINESS
Decider

New on Hulu December 2021

Starting off the month, Hulu is dropping a new movie with Chloe Grace Moretz on Dec. 17. Mother/Android is Mattson Tomlin’s new sci-fi thriller movie following two young adults fleeing their country as artificial intelligence attempts to take over. It also stars Algee Smith and Raúl Costello (and, most likely, a whole boatload of robots).
TV SERIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

It's Not A Job, It's An Adventure: Under Siege Reboot Coming To HBO MAX

With word breaking last week that the classic Patrick Swayze action flick Road House would be remade with a specific A-lister taking up the lead role, it appears that another successful movie will be undergoing the remake/reboot treatment. That's right, folks. HBO MAX in partnership with Warner Bros. is readying a full reboot of the Steven Seagal flick, Under Siege. We're not sure why but the execs over at WB are prepping a full on retread of the 1992 movie about a NAVY SEAL working as a cook that fights off a band of terrorists aboard a military vessel. We're not sure why this is a primary choice as a remake but there's no stopping them now.
TV & VIDEOS
vitalthrills.com

HBO Max December 2021 Schedule Including the HBO Lineup

HBO Max has announced the movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in December, as well as what is leaving next month. In addition to the HBO Max December 2021 lineup, we’ve also included what is specifically coming to and leaving HBO. The HBO Max December 2021 lineup...
TV SHOWS
CNET

HBO Max: Streaming King Richard, Dune and everything else to know

HBO Max is the premium network's subscription streaming service that bundles together all the movies and shows on regular HBO with an extra streaming-only library of more shows, movies and originals. One of HBO Max's biggest draws during the pandemic has been new theatrically released movies streaming at no extra charge starting the same time they hit theaters. The latest one, King Richard, about the father to young Venus and Serena Williams, started streaming on Max on Friday, and this is the last weekend to stream Dune. (The Matrix 4 is set to arrive before year's end.)
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

A 'Harry Potter' Cast Reunion Is Coming To HBO Max

At the beginning of this year, sources confirmed that HBO Max was developing a series based on Harry Potter. Months later and there’s still no word on what’s happening with this series — if anything is happening at all. Nevertheless, one thing was always certain: it was only a matter of time before HBO Max gave subscribers something set in this magical universe of IP gold. Next year, the streaming service will premiere Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, a reunion special that will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations.”
MOVIES
FanSided

17 horror movies streaming on HBO Max in December 2021

INTERVIEW WITH A VAMPIRE (1994) Based on Anne Rice’s novel of the same name, Interview with a Vampire is a classic gothic horror movie starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Stephen Rea, Antonio Banderas, Christian Slater and Kirsten Dunst. A suicidal bicentennial vampire named Louis is ready to die and detailing his story to an eager biographer.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

HBO Max’s December 2021 Lineup: ‘Matrix Resurrections’, ‘And Just Like That’

The much-anticipated new installment in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, will arrive on HBO Max on December 22, 2021. The sci-fi action thriller’s one of the highlights of HBO Max’s December 2021 lineup of premieres which includes the debut of the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That…, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Santa Inc.’ Trailer Reveals Stop-Motion Series With a Very Naughty Father Christmas Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max released the official trailer and key art for Santa Inc., a new original stop motion animated series that will bring the joy of Christmas next month, at least for adults who like cursing and sex jokes. Developed by Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, the creators of Sausage Party, Santa Inc. is the perfect adult series to enjoy the holidays, a time of the year where every release seems to be aimed at the younger audience.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Full Trailer for HBO Limited Series LANDSCAPERS Starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis

The full trailer has been released for the HBO limited series Landscapers, starring Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) and David Thewlis (The Harry Potter films, Fargo), as well as Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby. The series is based on a true story, and will be told in four episodes that are being directed by Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain). The miniseries is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair in his feature-writing debut.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2021: The Book of Boba Fett, Tron: Legacy, Encanto and More

The stockings are full with plenty of stuff to watch on Disney+ this December. From new series and movies to old favorites, it’s sure to be a jolly holiday!. Disney Insider – Episode 109 “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”Seventy years after its debut, see how “Alice in Wonderland” inspired a new generation of animation. Meet the man who is executing the creative vision for the 30th season of “Dancing with the Stars.” See how the Disney Princesses inspired delicious new treats at Walt Disney World Resort.
TV & VIDEOS
HBO Watch

HARRY POTTER 20th Anniversary Special Coming to HBO Max

Buckle up, ladies and gents because I have news. The best kind of news because it involves HBOMax and Harry Potter. Yes, that’s right! The Boy Who Lived is back in a big way coming next year! The ones who love us never really leave us and such as been true for our Mr. Potter. This beloved series maintains its fandom all around the world, arguably stronger than ever after 20 years. Some are children just finding the magic, some are adults who grew up with the boy wizard. For me, I started reading the books at 11 after nearly losing my mother in a car accident. Hogwarts and the Boy Who Lived helped this girl survive near tragedy and have held a place in my heart ever since. So what’s next for our favorite boy wizard? A 20th anniversary special of course! Can you believe Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone came out 20 years ago? I feel so old now.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Dune isn't on HBO Max, but it's coming to Imax and Blu-ray soon

If you were too busy to watch a two-and-a-half-hour sci-fi epic described by some as "boring" and incomplete (it covered only one half of its two-part story), don't worry. Denis Villeneuve's Dune has dropped off HBO Max, but the sci-fi spectacle is coming to digital platforms in December and will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K in January. Or you'll get another chance to see it on the biggest screen, as it returns to Imax theaters next week.
MOVIES
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
tvseriesfinale.com

The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
TV SERIES
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life. See below for full listing of premiere dates...
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

“Harry Potter” Stars Reuniting For HBO Max Special

The stars of “Harry Potter” are reuniting to honor the 20th anniversary of the wizarding franchise’s first movie, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” They’ll come together for an upcoming HBO Max special, “Return To Hogwarts.”. The special will dive into the making of the film with in-depth interviews and...
MOVIES

