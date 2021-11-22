Everything Coming to and Leaving HBO Max in December 2021

Buckle up, ladies and gents because I have news. The best kind of news because it involves HBOMax and Harry Potter. Yes, that’s right! The Boy Who Lived is back in a big way coming next year! The ones who love us never really leave us and such as been true for our Mr. Potter. This beloved series maintains its fandom all around the world, arguably stronger than ever after 20 years. Some are children just finding the magic, some are adults who grew up with the boy wizard. For me, I started reading the books at 11 after nearly losing my mother in a car accident. Hogwarts and the Boy Who Lived helped this girl survive near tragedy and have held a place in my heart ever since. So what’s next for our favorite boy wizard? A 20th anniversary special of course! Can you believe Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone came out 20 years ago? I feel so old now.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO