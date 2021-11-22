Syracuse basketball road trip chronicles: Bahamas edition

Thus far this season, Syracuse basketball looks good, really good. Joe Girard has entered the season like a fireball, shooting 8/8 from behind the arc and a 12:4 turnover to assist ratio in the team’s first two games. Girard has been playing perfect basketball, and his teammates aren’t too far behind. Buddy Boeheim has begun this season similarly to how he finished the last, averaging 20.5 ppg in the young season. As far as the transfers go, both Cole Swider and Jimmy Boeheim have scored the ball well and shown they can be impactful on defense as well as rebounding. Symir Torrence hasn’t found his stroke just yet, but he’s been helpful for the offense regardless. Jesse Edwards looked a lot better on defense in game two than he did in game one, still, some need for him to get better rebounding the ball and avoiding fouls, but he’s got some time. The biggest questions mark this team has as of right now is within its depth. Last year Syracuse had arguably the most depth it’s had in 10+ years. With guys like Kadary Richmond, Robert Braswell, and Jesse Edwards available off the bench SU didn’t have to worry about what would occur if a player went down. This season that story is a bit different. Wherever you look there’s not much in terms of a backup.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO