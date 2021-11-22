ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Indians All-Star reliever Doug Jones dead at 64

By TOM WITHERS
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who had his best success closing for the Cleveland Indians, has died. He was 64.

Jones spent seven seasons with the Indians and ranks third on the club's career saves list with 129. The club, which officially transitioned to Cleveland Guardians last week, said Monday it was “saddened by the loss of one of our organization's all-time greats.”

The team said Jones died in Arizona. A cause was not immediately known.

One of Jones' former Indians teammates, pitcher Greg Swindell, posted on Twitter that his friend had died. Swindell called Jones “one hell of a pitcher.”

Known as “Jonesy,” Jones pitched in the majors for 16 seasons with Cleveland, Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee and Oakland. He had two stints with the Indians, first from 1986-91 and again in 1998.

The right-hander had a career-high 43 saves in 1990 for Cleveland, where he made the All-Star team three times. In 2001, he was selected as one of the team's top 100 players.

Jones went 69-79 with a 3.30 ERA in 846 big league games. He retired following the 2000 season with the Athletics.

Born in Covina, California, Jones was drafted by the Brewers in 1978.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Houston Chronicle

Former Astros closer Doug Jones dead from COVID-19, according to teammate

Doug Jones, who had 62 saves in two seasons with the Astros, died from complications with COVID-19, according to former Astros and Indians teammate Greg Swindell. Jones was 64. "Sad to tweet that a long time friend, teammate, husband, father, grandfather and one hell of a pitcher Doug Jones has...
MLB
CBS Sports

Doug Jones, five-time MLB All-Star relief pitcher, dies at 64

Former Major League Baseball closer Doug Jones has died at 64, the Cleveland Guardians announced Monday. Jones spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors, pitching for the Orioles, Cubs, Phillies, Astros, Athletics, Brewers and Indians. He's most well known for his seven seasons with Cleveland, making three of his five All-Star appearances with the club. Jones also made the All-Star team with the Astros in 1992 and the Phillies in 1994.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Former Philadelphia Phillies Closer Doug Jones Dies At 64

CLEVELAND (AP) — Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who had his best success closing for the Cleveland Indians, has died. He was 64. Jones spent seven seasons with the Indians and ranks third on the club’s career saves list with 129. The club, which officially transitioned to Cleveland Guardians last week, said Monday it was “saddened by the loss of one of our organization’s all-time greats.”
MLB
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians’ Doug Jones, master of the changeup, dead at 64

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Doug Jones was never afraid. Not when he was on the mound in the ninth inning with a lead and a save just three outs away. He had every reason to feel fear. He didn’t throw hard. His best pitch was a circle changeup that came in three stages according to manager Doc Ewards. “Slow, slower and slowest,” said Edwards.
MLB
WISH-TV

Doug Jones, MLB All-Star and Lebanon HS grad, dies at 64

(WISH) — MLB All-Star pitcher Doug Jones has passed away at age 64. Jones played sixteen seasons in the major leagues, appearing in five all-star games. Jones, a Lebanon High School graduate who also pitched one season at Butler University, didn’t become an MLB regular until he was 30 years old, but powered on to become a valuable relief pitcher with the Cleveland Indians in the late 1980s.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Former Big League Reliever Doug Jones Has Passed Away from COVID Complications

The baseball world lost a former long-time reliever today, as Doug Jones has passed away at the age of 64. Jones’ former Cleveland Indians teammate Greg Swindell tweeted that Jones died from complications of COVID-19. Jones spent parts of 16 seasons in the big leagues from 1982 all the way...
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Longtime reliever Doug Jones dies at 64 after COVID battle

Doug Jones, who shined as a relief pitcher during a 16-season career and notched 303 career saves, died at age 64. The Cleveland Guardians announced Jones' passing Monday. "We are saddened by the loss of one of our (organization's) all-time greats, Doug Jones," the team stated. Fellow former big-league pitcher...
MLB
WYTV.com

Guardians mourn the loss of former All-Star pitcher

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ All-Star closer Doug Jones has died from complications due to COVID-19. He was 64. His former Cleveland teammate Greg Swindell announced the news on Twitter on Monday. Jones spent seven of his 16 seasons in the Major Leagues with Cleveland (1986-91, 1998). He...
MLB
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Report: Rays offer insane contract to Wander Franco

The Tampa Bay Rays seem to routinely get ahead of the rest of the MLB by paying less money to acquire the best players on their team. Rarely do the Rays make a big-time splash in free agency, yet they often extend homegrown stars as early as possible. With budding star Wander Franco at the negotiating table for a new contract, the Rays could do something unprecedented by their own standards. Tampa Bay is reportedly offering Franco a monster contract.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees lose another center field option, The Hicks story

For the 2022 season, the New York Yankees still have questions in center field. The biggest one is if Aaron Hicks can stay healthy this season. Hicks missed most of the 2021 season due to wrist surgery. For the Yankees, Hicks has been an on and off again player, but received a contract extension much to the surprise of many Yankee fans.
MLB
FanSided

Who in the world did the Los Angeles Dodgers just sign?

You might’ve been traveling and missed the news. You might’ve simply been waiting for a bigger update and this slipped under the radar. But the Los Angeles Dodgers signed a couple of players on Tuesday night. Outfielder Jason Martin and pitcher Beau Burrows signed minor-league contracts with the organization in...
MLB
Dothan Eagle

Former Enterprise star Marcus Jones a Paul Hornung finalist

The standout season for former Enterprise High standout and current Houston Cougar star Marcus Jones hasn’t gone unnoticed. The senior cornerback and return specialist at Houston was named last week as one of five finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football. The...
Yardbarker

Former MLB All-Star's gross alleged pregame ritual revealed

A New York sports radio host on Monday revealed the gross pregame ritual he says one former MLB All-Star had while playing. WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts were talking on Monday about Carlos Correa’s comments about Derek Jeter that drew attention. Correa made his comments during an interview with former MLB player Carlos Baerga.
MLB
FanSided

Former All-Star Scooter Gennett rips MLB, Carlos Correa in tweet

Former MLB All-Star Scooter Gennett ripped Major League Baseball and former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa in a tweet on Monday. Gennett, the 31-year-old former second baseman, last played in the majors in 2019, when he split the season between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. In a tweet on Monday, the 2018 All-Star criticized MLB for letting a “cheater” be able to get $300 million in free agency.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies lose Antonio Santos to New York Mets

After appearing in 10 Major League games over the course of two seasons, the Colorado Rockies have lost pitcher Antonio Santos to the New York Mets on a Wednesday afternoon waiver claim. Here’s what we know about the New York Mets claiming Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
theScore

Report: D-Backs among teams eyeing former All-Star Yates

The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of several clubs interested in signing free-agent reliever Kirby Yates, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Yates, who had his second Tommy John surgery in March, is likely looking for a two-year deal, notes Rosenthal. The Toronto Blue Jays signed him to a one-year pact in January, but he never ended up pitching for the team after undergoing the elbow procedure.
MLB
