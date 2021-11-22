ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malek drops out of lieutenant govenor race, endorses Bedke

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
tucson.com
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho Republican lawmaker Luke Malek has dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor and endorsed Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. The move announced Sunday leaves Bedke and Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings as the two Republican candidates in the race facing off in the...

