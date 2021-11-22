ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Donna shares Thanksgiving recipes

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLhYh_0d4IeyVD00

For the last 30 years, nutritionist Donna Weihofen has shared her favorite Thanksgiving recipes. She started on the morning show and she back after a COVID-19 break in 2021. This year, she shares tips on how to make turkey, casserole and more.

You can read the full recipes below or download them here:

Donna’s Turkey Tips
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potatoes topped with Cranberry Sauce
Broccoli with Cheese Sauce Casserole

Donna’s Turkey Tips

Tips for cooking and serving your turkey and gravy

Purchase your turkey far enough in advance to allow it to completely thaw out in the refrigerator. You will need 1 day for each 4 – 5 pounds of weight. To speed up thawing, place turkey in the unopened bag into a sink of cool water.

On the day of cooking, remove turkey from the outer bag. It is best to do this in the sink to prevent contaminating counter tops. Remove the bags of giblets and neck pieces from the inside of the bird. Rinse inside and outside of the turkey with running water.

Wash your hands. It will be very important, especially this year, to handle the turkey carefully to prevent cross contamination with other foods. Consider the turkey to be a salmonella source and it can spread bacteria to areas that it touches. Be assured that the salmonella will be destroyed in cooking. As long as you cook the turkey to at least 165 degrees in the thickest areas, it will be safe to eat.

Grease the bottom and sides of the baking pan. Place turkey rack in baking pan. Spray rack with cooking oil spray.

Place washed and drained turkey on the rack in the pan.

Rub turkey with canola oil.

Wash your hands and any utensils that were in contact with the raw turkey.Using soap and hot water, wash the sink and any countertops that were in contact with the turkey.

Insert thermometer into thickest area of the inner thigh. This is a part of the turkey that cooks the slowest and is also one of the thickest. The thigh is just below the drumstick. Insert the thermometer parallel to the body of the turkey. You should feel some resistance as it goes into the meat. If it suddenly slides very easy, that means you may have poked through into the turkey cavity. If you hit something, that means you have hit a bone.

Sprinkle the breast and leg area with pepper and seasoned salt such as Lawry’s salt. You may also sprinkle lightly with paprika.

Loosely tent the breast and leg area of the turkey with aluminum foil. Do not wrap it tightly. Cover the cavity opening with foil.

Place turkey in preheated oven at 325 degrees.

Remove the foil for the last hour of baking. If the breast is not brown when turkey is almost done, turn oven up to 400 degrees or put under the boiler for a few minutes and bake until the breast is beautifully brown. Watch carefully.

General guide for unstuffed turkey.:

12 – 16 pounds 3 – 3 ½ hours

16 – 18 pounds 3 – 4 hours

18 – 20 pounds 4 – 4 ½ hours

20 – 24 pounds 4 ½ – 5 ½ hours

Bake until temperature reaches at least 170 degrees deep in the thigh. I prefer to bake the turkey until the temperature in the thigh reaches 180 degrees and 170 degrees in the breast. The turkey will continue to cook a little more after taking it out of the oven.

Do not rely on a “pop up” temperature button. Always check with a thermometer.

Remove turkey from the oven, cover with a towel, and let set for at least 30 minutes to allow the juices to distribute throughout the turkey. This is an important step to make sure you have a wonderful juicy turkey.

Note that it is best not to cook your turkey with the dressing inside the turkey cavity. When a turkey is large, it takes a long time for the temperature of the stuffing to reach a safe temperature. It is much safer to cook the dressing in a bowl in the oven. If the dressing is prepared with chicken broth, it should be just as tasty.

To make gravy, remove the floating melted fat. One way to do this is to pour the turkey drippings into a gravy separator. Return turkey drippings to the pan. Add additional chicken broth or water if you would like more gravy. Bring mixture to a boil.

In a jar or shaker, combine 1/2 cup flour with 1-1/2 cups cold water or canned chicken broth. Shake well and slowly pour flour-water mixture into the pan while stirring constantly over medium heat. Bring to a boil. If thicker gravy is desired, make another mixture of flour and water. Be sure to stir the gravy as you add the flour and water mixture to the boiling drippings. Continue to boil several minutes while stirring. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

These potatoes are wonderful. Even when made days ahead of time, the potatoes taste like you just made them. They are good to keep on hand in the refrigerator for a quick warming whenever you are in the mood for great mashed potatoes.(Do not freeze.) The white pepper is an essential ingredient.

6 large russet potatoes (3 pounds), peeled and quartered

1/2 cup fat free milk or milk of your choice

1/2 cup light or regular sour cream

3 ounces reduced fat or regular cream cheese

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

salt and pepper to taste

In a large saucepan, boil potatoes in salted water until tender. Drain.

Add milk, sour cream, cream cheese, and white pepper to the potatoes in the saucepan. Using an electric mixer, beat until fluffy. (Do not use a food processor or the potatoes will turn to “glue”.)

Add extra milk if needed for a smooth light consistency. They will thicken a little more after being refrigerated.

Add additional pepper and salt to taste. Transfer potatoes to a lightly buttered casserole dish. Cover and refrigerate.

On the day of serving, bring to room temperature and heat covered potatoes in 350 degree oven until hot – about 30 minutes. Time will depend on the size of the casserole dish. The potatoes can also be reheated in a microwave but stir occasionally for more even heating throughout the dish.

Sweet Potatoes topped with Cranberry Sauce

This is so easy and can be made ahead. It is a great combination of flavors.

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 cups fresh cranberries

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons orange juice

In a medium saucepan, cover sweet potato cubes with water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil gently until potatoes are tender. Drain and place serving bowl.

In a medium saucepan combine cranberries, butter, and brown sugar. Place over medium hot heat; stir constantly until cranberries have popped open. Remove from heat.

Add orange juice to thin to desired consistency. Spoon cranberry sauce overthe sweet potatoes.

If not serving immediately, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. At that time warm in an oven or microwave.

Broccoli with Cheese Sauce Casserole

This recipe has been in my friend Monica Tuite’s family for years. Try it and it may become your favorite way of serving broccoli.

10 cups broccoli florets – 1-1/2 pound bunch of broccoli before stems are trimmed off

Cheese Sauce

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1-1/2 cups milk

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Cracker Mixture

60 original Ritz crackers (1-3/4 sleeve)

6 tablespoons butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a medium size casserole dish such as a 9 x 12 inch oval or a 10 x 10 inch baking dish.

In a 4 quart or larger sauce pan, bring a few inches of water to a boil. Add broccoli, cover pan and steam just until tender crisp. Do not overcook. Drain well and set aside.

For the cheese sauce, choose a small sauce pan. Melt butter and add flour. Stir over medium heat for 1 minute. Add milk and continue to stir or whisk over medium hot heat until the mixture comes to a boil. Add pepper, salt and dry mustard. Stir to mix. Remove from heat and add 1 cup of the shredded cheese. Stir to mix.

For the cracker mixture, place crackers in a plastic zip lock bag. Crumble crackers. Place crackers in a bowl. Drizzle the melted butter over the crackers and mix well with a fork.

To Assemble, sprinkle half of the cracker crumbs in the bottom of the casserole dish. Arrange broccoli on top. Pour cheese sauce over the broccoli. Sprinkle remaining 1 cup of cheese on top. Sprinkle remaining cracker crumbs on top.

If making this ahead of time, cover and refrigerate until ready to bake.

When ready to bake, remove from refrigerator for 1- 2 hours at room temperature.

Bake (350 degrees) covered for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake another 10 – 20 minutes or until lightly brown on top and mixture is heated through and bubbly.

If you have leftover, warm them in a 350 degree oven. Warming in a microwave will make the cracker crust soggy.

More recipes can be found here .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Recipes#Cooking A Turkey#Turkey Recipes#Cooking Turkey#Turkey Breast#Food Drink
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
clickhole.com

It’s Officially Thanksgiving: Someone Put Grandma In The Oven

Hope you’re wearing pants with a flexible waistline and you’re ready to eat, because someone just put Grandma in the oven, which means Thanksgiving is officially here!. That’s right: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on TV, the cranberry sauce is cooking on the stove, and someone stuffed Grandma into the 425-degree oven, where she is quietly humming hymns to herself and minding her own business. Mm-mmm! Take a big whiff of that heavenly scent of pumpkin pie, gravy, and Grandma’s Clinique Happy perfume frying off her body, because this day comes but once a year!
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Brainerd Dispatch

Crow Wing Energized: Sneaking in those vegetables for a picky eater

This is a completely normal step for your child and facilitates them growing up and becoming independent. However, it can be frustrating for us as parents!. Picky eating can be a normal part of development and sometimes, children may even refuse whole food groups or completely refuse to try a new food. There can be more extreme cases of picky eating that need to be assessed by a doctor, but if your child is healthy and gaining adequate weight, there is no reason to be concerned about their picky eating habits. If there is a weight gain or development concern, contact your child’s pediatrician and discuss your concerns.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Central Illinois Proud

In The Kitchen Competition | Quick recipes for Thanksgiving

Mix everything together in 9×13 pan (except fried onions) until well combined. Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes. Top with fried onions and bake 5 extra minutes. Mix everything together in 9×13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes. Mashed potatoes. 4 large russet potatoes. ½...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Three festive recipes to share with friends

It isn’t just what we cook that changes – nowadays, I can find anything, Vietnamese fish sauce, Sichuan chilli bean paste, colatura di alici (gorgeous essence of anchovies), all of which satisfy my curiosity about food from other cultures – but how we cook. How we cook depends on the fashion of the times – fashions in food shift as readily as those on the catwalk – and where we are in our individual lives. When I first thought about this pre-Christmas meal for friends, I came up with menus that took effort. We’ll have venison, I thought, or partridge. Something a bit posh; something where I can flex my culinary muscles.
RECIPES
Longview News-Journal

McClellan: Vegetable recipes to share

Are we really going to sit down to a turkey-less table this Thanksgiving (as some news reports are warning)?. This is unimaginable to millions of Americans. Though we are not sure the Pilgrims ate turkey (“wild fowl” was mentioned in historical accounts) on the day the remnant of those who survived the desperate first year of landing in the new world joined with their neighbors in giving thanks for endurance.
LONGVIEW, TX
Park Rapids Enterprise

Kindergarteners share unique turkey recipes

As family holiday traditions continue to adapt amid the continuing pandemic, Rebecca Penning’s kindergarten class at Century Elementary School is stuffed with helpful turkey recipes to restore a sense of holiday fun. If lack of practice has made you rusty, be thankful for the knowledgeable advice of these little kitchen helpers.
RECIPES
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Some common Thanksgiving foods contain gluten. Here’s what those with Celiac disease should look for

MADISON, Wis. — For those with Celiac disease, trying to maintain a gluten-free diet during the holiday season, especially for Thanksgiving, can be tough. Many foods contain gluten, including some most people would never guess. “Shredded cheese often contains gluten because they coat it with flour so that the cheese particles don’t stick,” Brenna Waldschmidt, a clinical nutrition manager with...
MADISON, WI
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington family shares traditional Mexican turkey recipe ahead of Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – For the Morenos, cooking a turkey is more than a day-long affair– it’s centered around family. Cleo Moreno has lived in the U.S. for over 20 years after moving from her native home of Tabasco, Mexico. With her, she brought a traditional turkey recipe she grew up eating every Christmas. Now, her family uses it for Thanksgiving.
WILMINGTON, NC
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
781
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy