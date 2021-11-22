Price of trash and recycling carts in La Crosse increasing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – If you live in the city of La Crosse and need a new trash or recycling cart, expect to pay more.

The city’s board of public works approved a replacement fee of $110, an increase of $25.

The city says it increased the fee due to an increase in costs from the manufacturer.

