Continued Conversation in Google Assistant makes talking with the digital assistant feel more natural as you don't need to say "Hey Google" before every interaction. You can ask Assistant a question, and after it has issued a response, you can follow up with another question without repeating the hotword as the microphone remains open for about eight seconds. This makes the entire interaction a lot more conversational and less robotic. However, reports are trickling in from Pixel owners that the feature has been broken for well over a week now.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO