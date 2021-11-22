ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Jim Jordan says he won’t commit to cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

By Taylor Popielarz
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has not yet subpoenaed any sitting members of Congress, but it has left the door open to do so. One of the lawmakers who could receive one is Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the top Republican on...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Why Republicans are embracing Kyle Rittenhouse as their mascot

Wearing suits and ties, the two men give the camera smiles and thumbs up. One is Donald Trump, former president of the United States. The other is Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people at an anti-racism protest. And behind them is a framed photo of Trump meeting the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
POTUS
Fox News

Jim Jordan torches Democrats 'crazy' spending bill: It'll 'make matters worse' as inflation concerns rise

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, harshly criticized President Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill, which Democrats want to pass before Christmas. On "Fox & Friends," Jordan warned that the Build Back Better plan will only exacerbate the ongoing inflation crisis and called on moderate Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W. Va., to "hold firm" to block the bill from passing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republican vaccine mandate opponent Jim Jordan reveals he had Covid over the summer

A staunch Republican opponent of vaccine mandates has revealed that he was previously infected with Covid-19 this summer and did not tell his constituents.Jim Jordan, who represents Ohio’s highly gerrymandered 4th District in the US House of Representatives, said in an interview on Tuesday that he had Covid "early in the summer", without giving details."I’ve had the virus," he said in response to a question from Spectrum News about whether he had been vaccinated. "I don’t talk about my health status with reporters, but I’ve had the coronavirus and recovered, and actually had that antibody test done, and it...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Sand Hills Express

Proud Boys, Oath Keepers subpoenaed by January 6 committee

Washington — The House select committee probing the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol issued another round of subpoenas Tuesday, targeting far-right extremist groups and their leaders who have been linked to the violence at the Capitol. The panel is demanding documents from Proud Boys International and its leader...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

After Her Family and Pets Were Threatened, She 'Ascertained' the Election

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Friday, November 20, four leading members of the House of Representatives and 41 senators sent letters to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy expressing concern that she had yet to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, almost two weeks after news outlets called the race for him. Ascertainment, the letters said, were critical for federal departments and agencies to openly share information with the transition team, especially classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#House#Republican#Spectrum News#Capitol Hill
Newsweek

Rudy Giuliani's Melting Hair Dye 'Freak Show' Made Even Donald Trump Flinch

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As hair dye dripped down the side of Rudy Giuliani's face during a November 19 press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters, many current and former Trumpers realized that Donald Trump's presidency was over.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Delgado says he has commitment from Biden on SALT changes

Changes to the cap on state and local tax deductions as part of a major bill to fund social programs has won a commitment from President Joe Biden, according to a letter Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado released on Thursday. Biden in the letter to Delgado called the provision to change...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Jan. 6 Panel Eyes Meadows Contempt Vote but 'Won't Rush'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection says there is still time for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to comply with a subpoena before the panel moves forward with a vote to hold him in contempt of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Watch Mark Meadows Slam Official Who 'Stonewalled' Subpoenas From GOP Congress

MSNBC unearthed a video clip of then-Rep. Mark Meadows attacking an official he accused of “stonewalling” congressional subpoenas — issued during Donald Trump’s administration. On Friday, Meadows ignored a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. In an interview with Fox News in summer 2018,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy