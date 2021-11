Kameron led the Falcons to two key victories over American River and Delta last week by having a part in five of the six total goals scored by the Falcons; both wins were crucial as the Falcons finished as co-champions of the Big 8. He scored a goal and recorded an assist in the 2-1 victory over ARC, then added three assists as the Falcons defeated Delta 4-0. A 2019 graduate of Vista del Lago High School, Kameron leads the Falcons in goals with 12 and assists with 5; his 29 points are more than double that of the next highest teammate. Kameron is also the first repeat winner of FLC's 'Athlete of the Week.'

FOLSOM, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO