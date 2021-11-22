ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

By Nia Noelle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. According to NBC4i, an Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti. Christian Aid Ministries...

RELIGION

