My core childhood memories all revolve around me poorly navigating my mental health. I was the weird, introverted social outcast that chronically sat alone during lunch because of my social anxiety. I coped by reading an unhealthy number of books and egotistically working. But throughout all my childhood mental health struggles — the crying fits, the anger, the abuse and the feelings of hopelessness — no one in my life offered me the support I needed.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO