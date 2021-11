The amount of litter found on beaches has dropped to the lowest level in more than 20 years, suggesting that bans on some single-use plastics is helping to reduce litter.The Marine Conservation Society (MCS), which has run the UK’s largest annual litter-picking event since 1994, said that the number of litter items found per 100 metres has reduced significantly since the peak in 2014.An average of 385 items of litter were found per 100 metres this year, down from 425 in 2020, 558 in 2019, and the peak of 835 in 2014.More than 6,000 people volunteered for the Great British...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO