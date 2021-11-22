ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold Futures Settle Sharply Lower As Dollar, Bond Yields Rise

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Gold prices plunged sharply on Monday, resulting in the most active gold futures contract posting its biggest single-session loss in more than three months. A stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields following the nomination of Jerome Powell as the Fed Chairman for a second term weighed on the yellow...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForexTV.com

US Dollar Index Price Stays Pressured Below 97.00 After Thanksgiving

Following recent peaks, DXY is under mild pressure. US markets resume trading after the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, no US data releases are scheduled. The US dollar index price remains subdued under the 97.00 level, wobbling around the 20-period SMA where traders are looking for decisive price action. As measured by the US Dollar Index … Continued.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

HYUP: High-Yield Corporate Bond ETF, 5.0% Forward Yield

A reader and subscriber asked for my thoughts on HYUP. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 17th, 2021. The Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) is a U.S. high-yield corporate bond index ETF, focusing on bonds with above-average yields, and hence below-average credit ratings. The fund boasts a 7.2% TTM yield, which is accurate, but uninformative, as it is the product of an abnormally high dividend in December 2020. As per my calculations, and management's, the fund has a forward yield of 5.0%, slightly above-average for a fund of this type. Although the fund does have its merits, I think there are stronger high-yield corporate bond funds, covered a few of these in the past, and so I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Gold Jumps On Safe-haven Demand

Gold prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday, as concerns over the spread of a newly identified coronavirus variant boosted the precious metal’s safe-haven appeal. A weaker dollar and declining U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also supported gold prices. Spot gold climbed 1.1 percent to $1,808.05 per ounce, while...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
Taylor Daily Press

European stocks open sharply lower

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) European shares will open sharply lower on Friday on fears of a new Corona variant, although volumes are likely to be lower as Wall Street faces a shorter trading day the day after Thanksgiving. IG expects an opening loss of 270 points for the German DAX on...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Gold Rises As Dollar Weakens

Gold edged higher on Thursday, though the upside remained capped by expectations that the Federal Reserve could accelerate stimulus tapering. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,792.05 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,791.35. The dollar slipped from a 17-month high as traders react...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Inflation#Treasury Note#Federal Reserve Chair#The White House#Americans
ForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Exhibits Weakness Against Most Majors

The Japanese yen slipped against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, amid divergence in monetary policies between the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Wednesday’s positive data on U.S. jobless claims, GDP growth and Fed’s preferred inflation measure intensified expectations for a faster rate...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

New Zealand Has NZ$1.286 Billion Trade Deficit In October

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$1.286 billion in October, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday. That follows the downwardly revised NZ$2.206 billion shortfall in September (originally a NZ$2.171 billion deficit). Exports climbed 12 percent on year to NZ$5.35 billion last month after showing NZ$4.36 billion in the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ForexTV.com

Treasuries Extend Pullback In Reaction To Powell Renomination

Treasuries moved to the downside during trading on Tuesday, extending the notable pullback seen in the previous session. Bond prices came under pressure early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 4.2 basis points to 1.667 percent.
ECONOMY
WNCY

Asian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Share markets were jittery in early Asia on Wednesday as trading was buffeted by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields as well as volatile oil prices in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other nations. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Steadies Ahead Of Fed Minutes

Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as bond yields dipped in the run-up to minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting and key U.S. economic data due later in the day. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,790.10 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Short-dated yields trot higher post data dump, King Dollar, bitcoin lower

US stocks are declining after an economic data barrage showed inflation has yet to peak, the consumer is strong, and the labor market recovery might be accelerating. Short-dated US Treasury yields continued to rise, up 3.4 basis points to 0.648% after a wrath of US data raised the prospects that the Fed may have to move sooner on interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield was flat at 1.665%.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Appreciates As Hot Inflation Data Backs Early Rate Hike Prospects

The U.S. dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday, as the nation’s core personal consumption expenditure price index climbed to the highest level since 1991 in October, reinforcing hopes for a faster rate hike by the Federal Reserve. A plunge in initial jobless...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

NZ Dollar Lower Despite RBNZ Rate Hike

The NZ dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand refrained from an aggressive rate hike to tone down inflation. The RBNZ raised its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent from 0.50 percent, as expected.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Euro Falls As German Ifo Business Sentiment Worsens

The euro depreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as German business sentiment weakened in November, driven by ongoing supply chain disruptions and the fourth wave of the pandemic. Survey results from the ifo Institute showed that the business confidence index fell to 96.5 in November...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy