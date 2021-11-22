ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man photographed with Pelosi's lectern on Jan. 6 pleads guilty

By Emily Davies and Tom Jackman
SFGate
 4 days ago

The Florida man charged with taking the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and parading it around the Capitol on Jan. 6 reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. Adam Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a...

www.sfgate.com

newschannel20.com

Illinois man to plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man is scheduled to plead guilty next month to a misdemeanor charge of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Citing federal court records, the Chicago Tribune reports that 27-year-old Mark Kulas Jr., of Lake Forest is charged with “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.”
foxla.com

Capitol Riot 'Lectern Guy' pleads guilty; could face 6 months in prison

WASHINGTON - Federal judge Reggie Walton scolded Tampa-area resident and criminal defendant Adam Johnson for his "clownish behavior" and called him weak minded enough "to follow a lie and do what you did." And there are plenty of now-viral pictures of what Johnson did. Federal prosecutors say Johnson walked away...
Gazette

Florida man pleads guilty in attempt to extort $25M from Matt Gaetz’s father

A Florida man pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud after attempting to obtain $25 million from the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz, federal prosecutors announced on Monday. Stephen Alford, 62, appeared in federal court in Pensacola and admitted to orchestrating an extortion scheme against Don Gaetz, the congressman's wealthy father, and making false promises that he could secure a presidential pardon for his son, who has been linked to a sex-trafficking investigation.
Lancaster Online

East Cocalico Twp. man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection case [update]

East Cocalico Township’s former recreation board chairman pleaded guilty Monday to one of four criminal charges under a plea agreement related to the Jan. 6 assault at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Edward McAlanis pleaded guilty to parading in a Capitol building via video conference before federal magistrate Judge...
wfxl.com

Florida man pleads guilty to animal trafficking, gun possession

A Florida man arrested in Valdosta for trafficking reptiles and illegally possessing firearms has plead guilty to two charges in federal court. 35-year-old Ashtyn Michael Rance of Miami, Florida pled guilty to one count each of Lacey Act trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Thursday.
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS

