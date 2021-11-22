ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hedge fund known for cutting journalism jobs bids for company that owns Bismarck Tribune

By Adam Willis
The Dickinson Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlden Global Capital said in a letter to Lee’s board of directors Monday, Nov. 22, that its offer of $24 a share represents a 30% premium over the company’s closing stock price on Friday. Lee publishes nearly 100 daily newspapers all over the country, among them the Bismarck Tribune,...

www.thedickinsonpress.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Tribune Publishing#Newspapers#Alden Global Capital#The Bismarck Tribune#The Rapid City Journal#The Billings Gazette#The Casper Star Tribune#The Winona Daily News#The Arizona Daily Star#The Chicago Tribune#The Baltimore Sun#The Orlando Sentinel#The Poynter Institute#Report For America
Comments / 0

