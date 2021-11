With many people hitting the roads to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday it’s important to be safe and pay close attention to the roads. Travel experts have predicted that this year about 53.4 million people will be traveling which is the highest single year increase since 2005. Calvin Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop K shares some tips to keep everyone safe on the road this holiday season. With so many people on the roads it is important to maintain some distance, do not drink and drive, watch your speed limit and don’t text and drive.

