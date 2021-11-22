Bank Stocks Rally As Biden Backs Powell, But These Groups Do Best; Nasdaq Lags As Yields Do This

The stock market rally saw growth names, especially highflying software plays, sell off Monday and lose more ground Tuesday. The major indexes and leading stocks generally found support at key moving averages. However, the Dow led a Friday retreat as oil prices and Treasury yields reversed earlier gains on a new Covid variant — hitting energy, financial and travel stocks, while coronavirus plays bounced. China EV maker Xpeng (XPEV), Deere (DE) and Dell Technologies (DELL) were among the breakouts. Best Buy (BBY) and many other retailers plunged on earnings and holiday-quarter supply-chain guidance.
