Restaurants

Black Friday Specials at Reserve 101 in Downtown

By 365 Houston Staff
365thingsinhouston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Caroline Street drinkery is offering up all-day Happy Hour prices on two of...

365thingsinhouston.com

365thingsinhouston.com

Five-Course Farm Dinner at Finca Tres Robles

Celebrating the last seven and a half years ahead of its next chapter and eventual move into a long-term home, Finca Tres Robles community farm will host a series of events, “Tres Noches con Tres Robles.”. Guests are invited to join in on a seated five course farm dinner, featuring...
cbslocal.com

After 2 Long Years, Crowds Of Shoppers Downtown Are Thrilled To Be Out And About Again This Black Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Holiday crowds flooded downtown Chicago all day and into the night this Black Friday – in a way we haven’t seen in two years. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, there was a constant stream of people along thoroughfares such as Michigan Avenue and State Street. The consensus among them seemed to be that after spending a lot of quality time with family, they felt safe enough to venture out and enjoy all the Black Friday deals.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Things to Do on Black Friday in Houston

Check out food and drink specials, markets, concerts, and other great things to do around Houston on Black Friday, November 26, 2021. Whether you’re looking for the first holiday markets of the season, searching for a drink special to refuel for shopping, or just hoping to take advantage of the long holiday weekend, we’ve carved out some of the best things to do on Black Friday in and around Houston for 2021.
State
New York State
CBS Chicago

Black Friday Shopping Underway In The Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS)– Stores have already opened their doors for Black Friday shopping. Here’s what you need to know. Walmart and Best Buy opened early. Macy’s, Bath and Body Works, Home Depot, and Lowes opened at 6 a.m. At 7 a.m., Target, GameStop, and TJ Maxx opened their doors. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech, Apple is now open. For those looking to do Black Friday in bulk, Costco opened at 9 a.m. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported live outside Best Buy in South Loop where there have not been as big of crowds as in past years. The store manager told Barack that’s because they released their Black Friday sale prices days ago and many people are sleeping in. The manager said they will make their way to the store later. Experts say shoppers in the market for a specific present should buy it now if they can, instead of waiting for a better price. Toys are among the gifts that could be hard to come by. If you’re looking for a PS5, the Best Buy manager says don’t bother stopping by the Best Buy in South Loop, they don’t have them.
The Recorddelta

Animal outreach project offers “Spaytacular” Black Friday special

BUCKHANNON — A local non-profit that focuses on animal outreach is offering a “Spaytacular” Black Friday deal for cat owners in the area. Animal Outreach Project, Inc. receives over 3,000 applications a year requesting spay and neuter assistance. Since 2015, they have assisted in over 2,500 spays and neuters. Due...
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Bargain Shoppers Find Black Friday Is Not What It Used To Be

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) – Malls and shopping centers across the East Bay saw big crowds on Black Friday. Shoppers said some stores still offered big discounts to get customers in the door, while others were not offering much. Retail experts said part of that was a supply chain issue. At the Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza shopping center, foot traffic appeared close to pre-pandemic levels. “There’s definitely more people out this year than last year,” said shopper Brooke Daly. “I think the sales are good,” said Sherri Goldsmith. “40% off at Zara. 40% off in Macy’s,” said shopper Persia Asadollah. Shoppers said unlike previous...
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 10 Food & Drink Events / Offers in Houston This Month: December 2021

Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in December 2021. The holidays are upon us, and local restaurants and bars are ready to bring the cheer. From Hanukkah feasting and breakfast with Santa to kitschy holiday cocktails and a bustling tamale festival, these are culinary happenings you won’t want to miss in December:
365thingsinhouston.com

Trash Panda Drinking Club

Trash Panda Drinking Club in Near Northside is offering up hard pours of a single bottle of Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Rye. The 92.8 proof rye is being served at $5.38 an ounce while supplies last. The Wednesday night event is part of bar's weekly Breakeven + 50$ Back Bar promotion. Each week a pricier, hard-to-get speciality bottle is offered up in affordable shots. Bar and kitchen open until 2am. Admission No cover. Pours are $5.38 an ounce. Learn…
Sun-Gazette

Downtown Williamsport stores report brisk business on Black Friday

Gleeful downtown merchants recorded brisk sales at shops on Black Friday and looked forward to even more business today. “It’s just been a great day,” said Debbie Kinley, co-owner of E.R. Kinley & Sons Jewelers, 131 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. “We’ve been busy since we opened today.”. Kinley noted that...
365thingsinhouston.com

Blink Pink Christmas at Popfancy Dessert Bar

Popfancy in Bellaire gears up for another themed installation just in time for the holidays. The Blink Pink Christmas event will be a pink holiday wonderland with exclusive freebies, a K-Pop style contest, K-Pop merch, art installation photo ops, and more. This event is ongoing through Sunday, December 19. Admission.
d1softballnews.com

Amazon Special Warehouse, the Black Friday event with 30% discount is coming!

As per tradition, only confirmation was missing. Also for Black Friday 2021 there will be a discount on one Amazon Warehouse Deals selection. This is an initiative that many will already know but let’s find out in detail. Starting from 00:00 on November 25, 2021, in this Special Amazon Warehouse...
365thingsinhouston.com

Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

The neighborhood cheese and wine shop for an après-ski style Raclette Party on the Patio, featuring melty raclette cheese scraped straight onto your plate. Plates include potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices. Admission. $20 or $24 with charcuterie. .
Citizen Online

'Support community': Downtown Auburn businesses open for Black Friday

AUBURN — After being closed for a while, Rudolph's Sugar Shack in downtown Auburn reopened for Black Friday. As employees were busy mopping and putting items in their proper spots at the location at 99 Genesee St., owner Dawn Schulz said she was excited to reopen the business. The name has changed from Rudolph's Ice Cream to Rudolph's Sugar Shack, where in addition to serving ice cream, retail goods such as various types of candy are now available.
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
