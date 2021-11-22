Is the day coming when teams will be able to give fans a taste of ownership through cryptocurrency?

Cam Newton is finally back with the Carolina Panthers and fans couldn't be happier. When he was released by the team over a year ago, fans were worried about what would come of his career. After an unsuccessful stint with the Patriots, Cam has found his way back to the franchise, and this weekend, he is expected to start for the team. This is great news for Panthers fans everywhere, and there is no doubt that Newton will look to impress against the Washington Football Team.

